Jaron Ennis Ranks The Best Welterweight Boxers Of All Time
Jaron Ennis is currently the face of boxing's welterweight division. 'Boots' holds the WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles, and recently earned a sixth round stoppage win against Eimantas Stanionis last weekend.
The welterweight division has seen some greats compete over the years, with Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, Oscar De La Hoya, and more are among them.
It's hard to rank all those great fighters in order as all of them have achieved tremendous things, but Jaron Ennis was recently put on the spot to do just that. 'Boots' Ennis ranked Floyd Mayweather as the greatest with Sugar Ray Robinson and Sugar Rey Leonard completing his top three.
In fourth place came the defensive genius, Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker. The great Tommy Hearns concluded Ennnis' top five. 'Hands of Stone' Roberto Duran was in the sixth spot in his list. Manny Pacquiao came in seventh and Terence Crawford followed in the eighth spot.
Felix Trinidad (9th) and Oscar De La Hoya (10th) completed Ennis' all time great welterweight ranking list.
Full list:
1. Floyd Mayweather
2. Sugar Ray Robinson
3. Sugar Ray Leonard
4. Pernell Whitaker
5. Tommy Hearns
6. Roberto Duran
7. Manny Pacquiao
8. Terence Crawford
9. Felix Trinidad
10. Oscar De La Hoya
Jaron Ennis is now 34-0-0 (30 KOs) and could soon make room for himself in that list. The three belt champion has been looking at a fight against Brian Norman Jr next. Norman Jr is the WBO champion of the division and Ennis wants to become undisputed by adding the belt to his collection.
