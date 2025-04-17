Tony Bellew Makes Stoppage Prediction For Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 is close to being agreed on for July 12, 2025, per reports.
They first fought in 2023 with Usyk earning a stoppage win in the controversial contest. The Ukrainian hit the canvas once during the fight, but the shot from Dubois was ruled a low blow. Usyk later stopped Dubois in round 9.
Tony Bellew thinks the rumored rematch will once again end in a stoppage win for the Ukrainian. He thinks Usyk is the best heavyweight of this era and already has the blueprint to take on Dubois. While Bellew acknowledges Dubois' fantastic recent form, he foresees a stoppage loss for the Brit between rounds eight and 12. Speaking to Bet365, Bellew said:
Usyk is the best heavyweight in the world. He's probably the best heavyweight of our era, there is no disputing it anymore. He's amazing at what he does. Dubois has been amazing. I've wrote him off on a number of occasions and he's come back to prove me wrong.
Bellew added:
You've got to give him a shot and he's in with a chance, but Usyk has already made him quit once so can he make him do it again? He (Dubois) is at a stage in his career now where he's overcome such adversity and he's the most confident he's ever been.
However, Bellew predicted a damning ending for Daniel Dubois against Oleksandr Usyk, saying:
I think he'll get stopped between rounds eight and 12.
Since his 2023 win against Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk has defeated Tyson Fury twice. Dubois, meanwhile, has stopped Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua since his loss.
