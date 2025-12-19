Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Odds And Prediction

A pair of Jake Paul's former opponents meet on the undercard of his next fight when former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Silva, 50, has enjoyed a moderately successful boxing career since his final UFC fight, going 3-1 in the ring in the last four years. The Spider's only loss in that frame came against Paul in 2022, which is his most recent professional fight.

Woodley, 43, is ending an even longer layoff, last stepping into the ring against Paul in December 2021. 'The Chosen One' has only fought Paul in his professional boxing career, losing twice within four months.

Jake Paul punches Anderson Silva during a bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Ariz. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although neither has fought in a handful of years, both have had interesting journeys since their respective bouts against Paul. Woodley was briefly linked to an MMA return with the semi-defunct Global Fight League, while Silva entertained an exhibition boxing fight with old rival Chael Sonnen.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley moneyline odds

Anderson Silva: -275

Tyron Woodley: +200

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley method of victory

Anderson Silva by decision:

Anderson Silva by KO/TKO:

Tyron Woodley by decision:

Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO:

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley prediction

Despite being a 50-year-old retired fighter who last fought three years ago, Silva is a sizable betting favorite. That likely stems from the fact that he is the superior boxer in almost every facet and seems to be aging more slowly than everyone else.

The sample sizes are small, but Silva has thrown and landed more punches per round in each of his last four fights than Woodley. Just looking at their three combined fights against Paul, Silva was the one who made the former YouTuber work harder before ultimately falling short on the judges' scorecards.

Woodley did not have any success against Paul, aside from one moment in the first fight when he nearly put an end to the entire saga with a well-timed right hand. That brief moment somehow persuaded one judge to score the otherwise lopsided fight for him, only for the entire situation to be put to rest when Paul brutally knocked him out in the rematch.

Dec 18, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

With so many questions about the fight, the biggest will be about Silva's age. Silva, for as good as he has looked under the circumstances, is still a legal senior citizen in some jurisdictions. Woodley is not a spring chicken either, but he is still seven years younger, which makes the world of a difference during the middle-aged years.

There is also no telling how much Silva has trained in the last three years. He has never officially retired, but jumping back into the gym at 40 is a monumental feat, much less 50.

Yet, even with the physical advantages Woodley will have, the Paul fight epitomized the type of fighter he has become late in his career. He has power in his right hand, but is far too unwilling to let it go. Even more importantly, he does not have any quality methods of setting it up to give a seasoned striker like 'The Spider' much trouble.

At this stage of their careers, timid does not even begin to describe either fighter. Neither man is willing to open up much, but Woodley's affinity for staring contests can make Silva look like prime Muhammad Ali.

Unless Woodley lands another fight-changing right hand, expect Silva to outwork him across six rounds in a not-so-thrilling fight that has the crowd restless.

Prediction: Anderson Silva by decision

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Latest Boxing News

Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds And Prediction

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Prediction And Odds

Anthony Joshua Weighs In On Jake Paul's Upset Chances