The strangest fight card of the year is now just one day away, as only the scales stand in the way of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua meeting in the ring.

Neither headlining fighter had an issue on the scales, with Paul coming in at 216.4 pounds and Joshua weighing in at 243.4 pounds. The fight is contracted at heavyweight with a 245-pound limit, having Joshua weigh in at his lightest since 2021.

The 216.4 pounds is the second-highest mark of Paul's career, roughly 10 pounds fewer than the 227 pounds he weighed for his fight with Mike Tyson in November 2024. Paul was in the process of cutting down for a 195-pound catchweight bout with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis before changing course once Joshua stepped in to replace Davis.

Paul's weigh-in was the most notable of the morning, both due to his prestige and the unconventional message he sent on the scale.

"Absolutely dialed!" Paul yelled on the scale. "You listen to me, brother, when the ring bells, I'm coming in there, and I'm coming on his a**! You know who I are? I are him!"

The co-main event is also official, with Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin both coming in below the 130-pound women's super featherweight limit. Baumgardner also gained attention for her official weigh-in, asking for a "good morning" from reporters before stepping onto the scale.

All eight fighters on the Netflix main card made their contracted weight. Kevin Cervantes, who opens the event against Jahmal Harvey in a featherweight bout, initially weighed in over the 130-pound limit before making it on his second attempt.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Prelim Start Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Prelimi Stream: Tudum and Netflix Sports on YouTube

Main Card Start Time: 8 p.m. ET. / 5 p.m. PT

Main Card Stream: Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua weigh-in results

Main card (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Netflix)

Jake Paul (216.4) vs. Anthony Joshua (243.4), heavyweight (245 pounds)

(C) Alycia Baumgardner (129.2) vs. Leila Beaudoin (130), for the WBO, WBA and IBF women's super featherweight titles

Anderson Silva (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (194), cruiserweight (195 pounds)

Jahmal Harvey (129.6) vs. Kevin Cervantes (130), featherweight

Prelims (4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT on Tudum)

(C) Cherneka Johnson (117) vs. Amanda Galle (117.4), for the undisputed women's bantamweight title

(C) Caroline Dubois (134.2) vs. Camila Pannatta (134.2), for the WBC women's lightweight title

(C) Yokasta Valle (104.8) vs. Yadira Bustillos (104.6), for the WBC strawweight title

Avious Griffin (146.4) vs. Justin Cardona (145.6), welterweight

Keno Marley (198.6) vs. Diarra Davis Jr. (188.4), cruiserweight

