Anthony Joshua Weighs In On Jake Paul's Upset Chances

It's somewhat shocking that we're now in the fight week for Jake Paul's December 19 bout against Anthony Joshua.

Usually, a fight of this magnitude includes months of lead-up, where promotional efforts start strong, die down, and are then reignited in a big way once fight week arrives. But this fight is different because it came together on short notice, getting announced in the middle of November, shortly after news broke that the scheduled bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" David was cancelled.

Given this unique timing, the lead-up for Jake vs. Joshua has felt like a sprint to the finish line, which is now rapidly approaching. What's for sure is that both boxers have done their share of promoting this fight, whether that be through interviews, face-to-face conversations, or social media posts.

And given how these are arguably two of the top five names in boxing globally, there's no doubt that this bout is going to generate a ton of interest and intrigue.

That being said, most feel like the intrigue is going to end once the opening bell rings and Paul and Joshua actually begin trading punches, since Joshua is bigger, more experienced, and more skilled, and should put Paul's lights out by the end of the first round.

Anthony Joshua Gets Honest About Jake Paul's Chances in Fight

Anthony Joshua is not short on confidence. However, he surely knows as well as anybody else that anybody can emerge victorious in the ring on any given night. Joshua has been the one delivering brutal knockouts and has been on the losing end of unexpected upsets.

Despite understanding this, Joshua isn't giving Paul much of a shot when they face off on Friday, which was conveyed with comments he made in a December 16 episode of MVP Uncut.

"I don't really look for anyone's weaknesses. I'm just looking at his strengths. He's good, and I'm fighting the Jake Paul that's going to be the best version of Jake Paul," Joshua said.

"Interestingly, there has been opportunities to look past this fight. Right now, my main focus is on Jake Paul, and I've hung up the phone respectfully. But for me and my team, blink is on, and we're focusing on our target on December the 19th.'

"I do think Jake has a chance... that is slim to none," Joshua added with a cheeky laugh.

The fact that Joshua is admitting Paul has a chance to secure a win — however "slim it is" — shows why even Paul's biggest doubters still need to tune in on Friday. Even if it's just to witness Paul getting knocked out.

