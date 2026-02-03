Terence Crawford Reveals Key Reason for His Sudden Retirement

Terence Crawford’s sudden retirement in December is still reverberating throughout the sport of boxing.

Retiring with a perfect 42-0 (31 KOs), and soundly defeating Canelo Alvarez in his last bout, “Bud” accomplished what most athletes only dream about: leaving the sport while they're still at the top of their game.

During the Ring Magazine ceremony, where he was named Fighter of the Year, Crawford finally received his long-overdue flowers in history. With James Brown's classic song “Boss” playing in the background, Crawford reflected on his remarkable journey that made him one of boxing's greatest fighters.

“I guess I did pay the cost to be the boss,” Crawford told Manouk Akopyan of Ring Magazine. “What a way to end your career. Anything is possible if you believe in yourself.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Crawford’s retirement left the boxing world in shock

To say that Crawford’s retirement stunned the boxing world would be an understatement. Many boxing pundits and fans alike were anticipating a possible rematch between Crawford and Alvarez. Instead of a rematch, the six-division champion decided to hang up his gloves in December 2025.

As questions persist around his decision, Crawford explained the rationale behind his move to retire.

“A lot of people keep asking me why I retired,” said Crawford. "I've been doing this sport since I was seven years old. I retired at 38. Ask yourself: if you've been taking your body through hell for 30 years, would you retire? That's why I retired,”



Crawford also wanted to leave the sport not only as an all-time great fighter, but with his health intact.

“There is nothing else left for me to accomplish in the sport of boxing,” he said. “I gave my all to boxing, but I'm not going to give my health to boxing.”

Crawford went on to say that there’s no one on the current boxing landscape for him to fight. While he will miss some large paydays and the competition in the ring, he’s content with his place among the pantheon of boxing greats.

“If I were to come back, who would I fight? I have nobody to fight and nothing to accomplish,” said Crawford. “That would mean that I am just coming back for the sport and money. I never fought for money. I fought for legacy.”

Now that his retirement is official, Crawford has much to do outside of the ring. He's looking forward to spending time with his family, traveling the world, and enjoying his downtime.

“I'm taking the time to travel the world and spend time with my family,” said Crawford. “I'm not worried about anything right now. I said I was going to take a year off, just to do that, and then think about what to do next. But for now, I'm just relaxing.”

Undoubtedly, Crawford’s legacy is etched in stone. If he never makes a comeback in the ring, his contributions to the “sweet science” will never be forgotten.

The Latest Boxing News

Dana White Hits Oscar De La Hoya With ‘Only Fans’ Jab as Feud Continues

Terence Crawford Doubles Down On Teofimo Lopez Disrespect After Shakur Stevenson Win

Terence Crawford Reveals Why He's Retiring From Boxing

Ben Rothwell Seeking Redemption Against Andrei Arlovski at BKFC Knucklemania VI [Exclusive]