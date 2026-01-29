Andy Cruz Re-Signs With Matchroom and Eyes Potential Career Move

Andy Cruz is sticking with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for the long haul.

Cruz is coming off a loss to Raymond Muratalla in his first world title fight, but he made a key career decision before competing in the biggest fight of his career. Cruz inked a new multi-fight contract with Hearn and Matchroom Boxing days before the fight, Darshan Desai of Yahoo Sports reported.

While the specifics of the deal were not reported, Cruz is likely to remain with Matchroom for the remainder of his prime athletic years. Boxers in lower weight classes do not typically maintain an elite level deep into their thirties, and Cruz just turned 30 in August.

The loss ended Cruz's undefeated run in just his seventh professional bout. He closed as a 2-1 favorite over Muratalla, but the latter's pace, pressure and volume took over late in the fight, giving him the majority decision.

Congratulations, Raymond Muratalla 👏



Successful World Title defense with a MD win over Andy Cruz (114-114, 118-110, 116-112)



Tremendous fight from both men 👊 #MuratallaCruz @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/6O9I7rbryQ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 25, 2026

Cruz has been with Matchroom since turning pro in 2023. The deal was initially announced as a "long-term" agreement, which has now been extended.

Cruz's initial deal was one of the biggest in boxing at the time, given his status as the hottest prospect in the sport. Despite already being 27, he ended his amateur career with a stout 135-9 record and multiple gold medals, including one at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Cruz's amateur career notably includes four victories over former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis. His final win over Davis came in the 2020 Olympic gold medal match.

Andy Cruz potentially eyeing weight class change

Lightweight boxing contender Andy Cruz | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wir

While Cruz doubled down with Matchroom, he is potentially looking to make other changes in his career. Following Cruz's loss to Muratalla, Hearn revealed that his fighter could be looking to move down to the super featherweight division, per Desai.

Cruz has spent his entire professional career at lightweight, but he has fought as low as bantamweight as an amateur. He claimed his first gold medal at 118 pounds at the 2015 Pan American Games.

However, it has been a while since Cruz weighed in at or below the super featherweight limit of 130 pounds. The Cuban did the most damage of his amateur career at super lightweight before deciding to make his professional debut at 135 pounds.

Boxers tend to make significant changes after losses, but Cruz was not any smaller than Muratalla in the ring. Size was not a deciding factor as much as his inability to handle the champion's pressure.