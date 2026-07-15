Andy Ruiz Jr Set to Return in TNT Headliner

After two years away from the ring, Andy Ruiz Jr. is finally ready to return.

The 36-year-old former unified heavyweight champion has not stepped into the squared circle since fighting Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller to a draw in August 2024. The Mexican-American has been slowly working his way back to the ring since, before taking the next step by signing with Matchroom Boxing in early July.

Ruiz has now officially booked his return fight in his Matchroom Boxing debut. ‘The Destroyer’ will face recent WBC interim heavyweight title challenger Damian Knyba on Sept. 4, the promotion announced on Tuesday. The fight will headline the third boxing event broadcast on TNT in the United States.

Back at it 👊👊



Andy Ruiz returns to the ring against 6’7 Polish puncher Damian Knyba on Friday 4 September at @PruCenter 💥



In chief support Vito Mielnicki Jr and Ammo Williams battle it out for the IBF USBA, WBO Global & WBC Continental Americas Middleweight Titles 🛡️… pic.twitter.com/rIRHwhWTgH — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) July 14, 2026

Former middleweight world title challenger Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams will fight recent Matchroom signing Vito Mielnicki Jr in the co-main event, the promotion also confirmed. Williams just unsuccessfully challenged WBC 160-pound champion Carlos Adames in March.

Ruiz and Knyba had been rumored for the Sept. 4 date weeks before the announcement made it official. Knyba is coming off his first professional loss to Agit Kabayel for the WBC interim title in January.

In preparation for his return, Ruiz has also realigned with former trainer Manny Robles, according to a report from BoxingScene. He last competed under the tutelage of Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing.

Barring injury, Ruiz will be competing for just the third time in the last five years. Before fighting Miller, he had not fought since beating Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in September 2022.

Ruiz insists that he is still gunning for a second heavyweight title reign, despite his recent inactivity. His only two losses came in title fights against former champions Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Damian Knyba joins DAZN on TNT lineup

With Ruiz and Knyba now on the books, TNT is set to broadcast another edition of ‘The Fight.’ The series kicked off with Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell on July 4, which peaked at 820,000 views.

Andy Ruiz | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mason vs. Bell success is expected to parlay into another massive title fight scheduled to headline an Aug. 1 event. ‘The Fight’ part two will be headlined by lightweight stars Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda battling for the vacant WBC 135-pound belt.

The second edition of ‘The Fight’ consists of two lightweight title fights, with WBC titleholder Raymond Muratalla defending his strap against former 130-pound champion Robson Conceicao. The Brazilian is coming off a split decision loss to O’Shaquie Foster in November 2024, costing him his title.