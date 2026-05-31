Angry Shakur Stevenson Confronts O'Shaquie Foster After Raymond Ford Title Loss

O'Shaquie Foster might have just set up another lucrative fight opportunity with Shakur Stevenson after a convincing win over Raymond Ford.

Foster had a lot of heat on his WBC super featherweight title defense against Ford, which he settled with a majority decision win in his home state. Immediately after his win, Foster hopped onto the ropes to bark at Stevenson, who was sitting ringside in support of Ford.

Stevenson climbed into the ring to get face-to-face with Foster before exchanging insults. Stevenson was heard telling Foster he would "beat his little a**," with 'Shock' replying by telling the 28-year-old, "I made you quit."

O'SHAQUIE FOSTER AND SHAKUR STEVENSON GET INTO IT! 😱#FosterFord | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/7KC3NF5eRZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 31, 2026

Stevenson and Foster verbally agreed to a fight on the spot after a few exchanges. Foster proposed that he move up to 140 pounds to challenge Stevenson for his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles, a challenge the latter quickly accepted.

Stevenson, who is No. 3 in Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings, has found himself on the receiving end of countless fighter callouts since his most recent win over Teofimo Lopez. The three-division champion has not yet revealed any public plans for his next fight, leaving at least a window open for a potential revenge fight against Foster.

O'Shaquie Foster calls out Shakur Stevenson after Raymond Ford win

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Foster doubled down on his pursuit of a Stevenson fight in his post-fight ring interview. The champion claims he only fought Ford to let Stevenson know he was "serious about making the fight."

Foster opened the door for a potential unification bout with WBO and IBF super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete while making it clear who his true target is.

"Skill for skill, I'm the best," Foster said, via DAZN. "If I can't get Shakur next, hopefully me and Navarrete can do it. But y'all know who I want... [Stevenson] was saying I ain't ready and all that. He knows this why I came to his little man, to show him I was serious about making a fight with him. I'll go to 140, or whatever he wants to do. If he wants to meet at 135 — whatever he wants to do. Let's do it."

The win over Ford was Foster's third consecutive win of his current title reign. 'Shock' has now strung together the two most impressive wins of his career over Ford and Stephen Fulton since avenging his controversial loss to Robson Conceicao.