Anthony Joshua Advised To Wait For Oleksandr Usyk Vs Tyson Fury Season 2 Before Accepting A Daniel Dubois Rematch
By Isaac Nyamungu
Anthony Joshua (AJ) is being advised to be patient and wait for Tyson Fury to clash Oleksandr Usyk again before making a decision on whether to rematch Daniel Dubois.
Bellew believes that it would be insane for Joshua to fight Dubois again when he can make a bundle of dough fighting Fury. Even if Fury loses the rematch with Usyk, it still is a wiser choice for Joshua to face Tyson next.
Currently, the two best heavyweights in the world are Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The best heavyweight in the world is Usyk. This is subject to change, depending on the outcome of their fight in a week’s time. Usyk may reassert his status in their December 21 rematch in Riyadh or Fury regains the throne he lost in that same city by a narrow margin in May.
Joshua was viciously floored four times before being knocked out in round five by Dubois in front of a British-record 98,000 fans.
Among those in the historic London crowd were Usyk, and Fury, who rematch on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.
Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) turns 38 in January. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) is 36. They are at the top for now. The victor will enter 2025 with a number of boxers who want their spot.
There are the older contestants as well as the younger prospects.
There are the fighters who’ve fallen short before but are somehow still around, and there are the fighters who’ve not yet had their chance at the championship
Usyk won the first in May. However, he was forced to vacate the IBF belt to proceed with the rematch back in Riyadh.
Triumph or even loss for Fury opens the door for a clash with Joshua, implying a Dubois rematch may not be next.
Dubois retained the IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley in front of a majority pro-Joshua crowd by knocking out the acclaimed former two-time world heavyweight champion.
Tony Bellew advised Anthony Joshua to sit and wait before making a decision on who to fight next, assuming that he does return to the ring after his stunning defeat to Daniel Dubois;
“It's a smart move to sit and wait. Just let it all unfold in front of you and then all he has to do is make a decision in January. He had such a busy year. It's unreal how active he was. He’s just been very unfortunate to stumble across a Daniel Dubois that wouldn't be stopped. He turned up to a gunfight with a knife and he just wasn't able to get his shots off as early as anticipated. But I wouldn't doubt that he'll be back for a single second,” said Bellew in an interview with Spaceportsweden.
Joshua is booked for one more bout with Riyadh Season and Dubois could be a possible challenger for that, though, he is under no obligation to have a direct rematch with Joshua.