Oleksandr Usyk Names The One Opponent He Hated And It’s NOT Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk has had several major rivalries throughout his career. Usyk has fought all comers and his most recent opponent was Tyson Fury, whom he fought twice.
Usyk is set for a rematch against Daniel Dubois next. The winner of that fight will walk away as the undisputed heavyweight champion. Ahead of the contest, the Ukrainian has named the only opponent he hated in his career, naming Marco Huck. Usyk stopped Huck in the 10th round of their 2017 fight.
Speaking to DAZN, he said:
My weakness, I love people. I love my opponents. Only one of my opponents I don't love. It's Marco Huck. Bad guy, this man said bad words about my mama. Listen, it's bad.
Oleksandr Usyk is a classy character in and out of the ring, so Huck must have said some truly terrible things to make Usyk hate him.
Nevertheless, Usyk is now set for another massive fight against Dubois. He stopped the Brit in the ninth round of their 2023 showdown. However, the fight was controversial as Usyk once touched the canvas from a shot by Dubois, which was deemed an illegal low blow. Dubois still believes it was a fair hit, whereas Usyk is looking to put the rivalry to bed once and for all.
The fight takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom on July 19.
Tyson Fury, meanwhile, today called out Usyk for a trilogy fight on social media, even providing a date and location for the bout.
Fury firmly believes his two decision losses against Usyk weren't fair and said, "I want a f***ing fair fight, I don't want any favors, I want a fair fight, a fair result, which I believe and I know, I didn't [lose]."
Turki Alalshikh has since confirmed that Fury will return from retirement in 2026 and the latest post adds fuel to the fire of a potential Oleksandr Usyk trilogy.
