Video Surfaces Of Alleged Party At Daniel Dubois' Mansion Hours Before Oleksandr Usyk Fight
It was rough Saturday for Daniel Dubois, getting knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk and losing his IBF heavyweight title in the process. But the damage may have been done hours before his big fight.
According to media personality Simon Jordan, there was allegedly a party at Dubois' house hours before his main event at Wembley Stadium. Jordan goes on to say that the party was massive, with more than just his core team around him.
"50, 60, 70 people at a party that the kid doesn't know, so he has to to round the corner and drive because he doesn't know anyone at the party."- Jordan on talkSPORT
While none of this is confirmed, video going around shows Dubois entering Wembley with the same exact shirt that he was wearing at the party (which can be seen in the video below).
If the story wasn't bizarre enough, Jordan also said that someone in Dubois' team wanted an entourage to be brought into Wembley, and if they weren't then Dubois wouldn't fight.
Usyk would go on to knock out Dubois in the fifth round to once again become the undisputed heavyweight champion, establishing himself as one of the greatest heavyweights in history. But with the alleged bizarre pre-fight events, it's tough to say if Dubois was at 100%.
Who's to blame for Duboi's loss?
Many are blaming the influence of his father as one of the biggest reasons for his loss, with some even alleging that he threw the party at their house.
"Once upon a time, it was considered to be useful because Daniel defers to his father on everything, and I'm not suggesting that his father hasn't been a massive influence in what we have seen."- Jordan on talkSPORT
The whole situation does not discredit Usyk's win by any means, but it does raise questions about Dubois' headspace heading into this high profile matchup. What was the feeling having this large gathering prior to the event? Is this a normal ritual for the team? And how many people from that "entourage" are really in his locker room on a regular basis.
Fighting for an undisputed title is something most boxers can only dream of doing. With scenarios like this, it brings into the question the people around him and the influence they have. Dubois is a very focused and soft spoken boxer, but are the ones close to him setting him up to succeed?
Time will only tell how "Dynamite" bounces back from this loss.
