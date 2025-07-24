How Much Canelo Alvarez Won From His $500K Bet On Oleksandr Usyk
Canelo Alvarez put a $500K bet on Oleksandr Usyk to beat Daniel Dubois in their rematch. Canelo praised Usyk ahead of the fight, saying, "Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!"
Usyk, meanwhile, showed he's cut from a different cloth with a tantalizing win in the rematch. He dominated Dubois from the opening bell, eventually dropping him in the fifth before stopping him in the same round.
Usyk is once again the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time in his career, in addition to previously winning the undisputed cruiserweight title. He continues to solidify his legacy and has an iron grip on the heavyweight division. The 38-year-old has beaten Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois twice each.
Canelo Alvarez earns big from Oleksandr Usyk's win
Ahead of Usyk vs Dubois, Canelo took to social media to share share the $500k bet he placed on Usyk, and with Usyk's win, the undisputed super middleweight champion has now taken home $630k, as seen from his bet slip below. A small addition to his estimated $250 million net worth.
Canelo has an upcoming superfight against Terence Crawford on September 13, which will be the second of his four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season. The fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on Netflix.
