Anthony Joshua Eyes Redemption After Loss to Daniel Dubois
By Moses Ochieng
Anthony Joshua believes he has what it takes to avenge his fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois if a rematch occurs. The former two-time heavyweight world champion has vowed to continue his quest to become a three-time titleholder. Despite the setback, Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) remains determined, stating he "has a lot more to offer."
The 2012 Olympic gold medalist remains a major draw in the UK and expressed both his commitment to his career and gratitude to his fans for their continued support.
Some fans believe that the 34-year-old Anthony Joshua could win a rematch against Daniel Dubois, but many feel he should instead concentrate on facing top opponents like Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, or Deontay Wilder. A rematch with Dubois would be a risky move for Joshua, as he appeared unable to withstand Dubois' power without being knocked down.
“We came up short, but we’ve got to look at all the positives. That’s the perspective and the mindset that we have to have. A positive one. Always. Look at what we’ve achieved in the space of 11 years. It’s phenomenal. And I want to thank each and every one of you that’s been riding with me.” Joshua said in media reports.
“What a roller coaster journey. But you know what the problem is? It’s that it’s far from over yet. We’ve done it once. We’ve done it twice. Doing it a third time hasn’t been easy, but I believe it’s something that I can achieve. It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving, and it’s got to come from here [he tapped his heart] more than anything. It can’t come from any external voices or influences. It’s got to come from here. And it’s only been a day, but when I sit back and I’m thinking, I know I’ve got a lot of this [heart], man. I know I’ve got a lot of this.”
“Just a video to say, thanks for your support. Thanks for being on this roller coaster journey with me. Keep your seatbelts tight, because deep, deep, deep down in here [pointed to his heart again], I know we’ve got a lot more to bring to the game. And long may it continue. British boxing, I appreciate you. We rise up together. Let’s go,” Joshua continued.
Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua's flawed tactics led to him getting hurt in the first round and never fully recovering.
Hearn suggested that Joshua’s corner should have considered stopping the fight after the third round, as Joshua wasn’t responding effectively. Although Joshua landed a solid punch in the fifth round that momentarily pushed Dubois back, Dubois wasn’t as hurt as Hearn and some fans thought. Instead, Dubois lured Joshua into a false sense of security by retreating to the corner, taking a few shots, and then delivering a knockout blow with a right hand to Joshua’s head.