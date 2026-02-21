Eddie Hearn Breaks Silence After Conor Benn's Shock Exit to Zuffa Boxing

Eddie Hearn has been the long-time promoter for Conor Benn since his arrival in professional boxing in 2016, and had huge plans for him with Matchroom. So it was safe to say the Matchroom promoter was surprised by Benn's shocking decision to jump ship to Zuffa Boxing.

The British promoter was with Conor Benn ringside on January 31 when he jumped into the ring as Shakur Stevenson called 'The Destroyer' out after beating Teofimo Lopez in a unanimous decision.

When reacting to the news hours later, Hearn despondently spoke to IFL TV, sharing how devastated he is by Benn's shock departure and has blamed himself for relying on loyalty.

Eddie Hearn | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Hearn reacts to Benn's shock exit

"I blame myself because I just forgot it was boxing. I just felt that the loyalty that we've shown would never, ever put us in this position," Hearn said. "I just felt that I never really needed to push Conor Benn to sign a new contract previously, and I probably could have got him to sign a new contract previously. But like I said, I blame myself.

"I made a mistake because I misjudged the character, and again, I'm not going to hang him out to dry on it. He will say, 'It was a big offer, right?' But, you know, when I received the email from his lawyer, I texted him and said, 'I think we should have a call. I think for everything I've done for you, I think I deserve a call.' And he said, 'No.' And I was like, 'Man, f---, I can't believe it."

Hearn and Benn not on good terms

After the British boxer messaged Hearn upon the announcement of his signing, the Matchroom promoter has claimed it has not been left on good terms with Benn, even going as far as to say it feels like wasted years.

"It feels a little bit of a wasted few years, I gave a lot. I gave a lot. You know how hard I fought . You know when no one believed him, no one backed him, I did. I believed him and I backed him and I never gave in. When he was done, I loaned him hundreds of thousands of pounds." Eddie Hearn

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

In 2022, Benn failed two drug tests, testing positive for clomifene (a known banned substance in the sport) before his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. This saw the welterweight take two years out of the sport to clear his name.

In defense of his fighter's innocence, Hearn faced heavy criticism from the media and boxing fans for defending someone who was allegedly found to have cheated the sport.

The Latest Boxing News

How to Watch Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Anthony Joshua Planning Mid-2026 Return, But Not Against Tyson Fury

How Manny Pacquiao Landed on Provodnikov After Marquez Said No

Ryan Garcia Pinpoints the Mario Barrios Advantage That Will Also Be His Downfall