Anthony Joshua has revealed his retirement timeline as he prepares for his comeback fight against Kristian Prenga.

The last time we saw Joshua in action was in December last year when he dismantled and broke the jaw of Jake Paul inside six rounds before being involved in a tragic road traffic incident that saw two of his close friends die.

After taking some time away from the sport, Joshua finally announced his return against relative unknown heavyweight Kristian Prenga, who holds a record of 20-1 with 20 KOs. The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a two-fight deal that culminates in an era-defining all-British heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury in the fall.

Tyson Fury | Instagram.

Joshua will have a lot to prove upon his return to the ring, as the last time we saw him in true heavyweight action was in his brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. This fight with Prenga is a must-win, according to Saudi boxing boss Turki Alalshikh, if he hopes to have a crack at Fury later in the year.

Joshua on his retirement timeline

Many thought this fight between Fury and Joshua would be the end of the line for both men, an appropriate fight to bring an end to the two glittering careers of two all-time British heavyweight greats. But Joshua has revealed he doesn't see why he cannot continue on for another three years and hunt down becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

"For me, maybe until I'm like 40," Joshua told reporters. "It's only like three or four years... I'm coming up to 37 in October, so it's only three years, it'll go quick. Obviously it's gonna be tough, but I definitely think I'm tough enough to do it.

"Why not, why not? I'm definitely more mature."

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko | IMAGO / Eibner

Joshua's career as a professional heavyweight began 13 years ago after his heroics at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where he claimed a gold medal. He would go on to knock out every one of his opponents on the way to becoming the unified heavyweight champion of the world against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

After this, his career took a turn, losing his unified belts in a massive upset against Andy Ruiz in 2019 before winning them back later that year. He would then fall short twice against Oleksandr Usyk and take a short hiatus from the sport.

The Brit looked to be on the comeback road, but once again suffered defeat to Daniel Dubois in his first attempt at becoming a three-time heavyweight champion.

Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua to retain IBF heavyweight title. | IMAGO / PA Images

Joshua claims, as well as the Tyson Fury fight, his goal is to become a three-time heavyweight champion. This might take all the time he has left in the sport, going against this young crop of heavyweights all vying for the belts that Usyk still has his hands on.