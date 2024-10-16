Anthony Joshua Vs Daniel Dubois II
By Daniel Mukenya
Anthony Joshua might get a chance to redeem himself against Daniel Dubois at the beginning of 2025.
Dubois managed to drop Joshua four times in his victory in September. It was his fifth straight victory and he managed to retain the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium.
Plenty of talk for their immediate rematch caused the sensation after Dubois knocked out AJ back in September. Due to this, the IBF has set an April deadline for the rematch to take place.
Many felt that their encounter back in September would easily favour Joshua’s victory as he rebuilds towards another shot at the undisputed world heavyweight title.
To their surprise, Dubois emerged victorious with a knockout on Joshua and this has led to many intriguing factors in the rematch.
The deadline has been set because Daniel Dubois is the current IBF world heavyweight champion, and as IBF champion, Dubois has a mandatory fight that is due on June 21, 2025. He needs to conclude any optional defences at least 60 days before that date.
April 22, 2025, is the last date that the Joshua fight could happen.
It will be very interesting to see which route Dubois decides on, he said he would be very much open to fighting Joshua a second time because he is quite confident, he will defeat him again.
Joshua is almost desperate to fight Dubois again because it will be a chance to redeem himself from the defeat.
Dubois vs Joshua is a big and interesting fight, though his match against Bakole or Kabayel is also something to forward to.
Bakole and Kabayel will face each other and the winner will face Dubois for the IBF title.
This is a make-or-break opportunity for Anthony Joshua because if he wins, he will be able to redeem himself but if he loses, he might be forced to early retirement.