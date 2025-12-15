Amir Khan Sends Chilling Warning To Jake Paul Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul will take on the biggest test of his career on Friday night when he shares the ring with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The British fighter Joshua will be competing for the first time since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois as he makes an unorthodox return. As for Paul, he now sets his sights on 'AJ' after being previously scheduled to face Gervonta Davis in an exhibition fight.

The pair will compete in an eight-round heavyweight clash in Miami on Friday, with Paul being considered a huge underdog for the fight. Although many are intrigued by the spectacle, one former world champion is not excited by the bout.

Amir Khan Shows Significant Concern For Jake Paul Facing Anthony Joshua

Former super lightweight world champion Amir Khan was recently asked about his feelings toward Paul vs Joshua on Friday. Showing concern for the internet star, Khan said, "People get killed in boxing," when speaking to the Daily Mail.

"That's the reality of it, and that's the risk of a fight like this," Khan added.

Khan, 39, explained that he didn't believe that the fight was official until he saw the two men meet for a pre-fight press conference. "I didn't believe it at first, I honestly thought it was a wind-up... Then I saw them head-to-head, and I saw Jake looking up at the sky. I thought, 'Wow, this is actually happening.'"

Not only does Khan believe Paul could be the recipient of serious damage on Friday night, but he also believes the Netflix event could spell the end for crossover boxing.

"I think this could be the end of YouTubers jumping in with real active fighters... Because it only takes one shot. One bad night, one clean shot, and someone can get seriously hurt. We've seen the way someone's whole life can be altered." Amir Khan

The UK boxing legend went on to explain the discrepancy in skill and experience that he sees going into the fight.

"AJ can bang. He's a former world champion. He's got power, size, everything. If he lands clean, the damage he can do is scary. Especially when he is landing it on someone like Jake Paul. He's not capable of taking that sort of power. He's still new to the game."

Khan used Joshua's second-round knockout over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou as a point of reference, saying that "Jake doesn't have anywhere near that [size and strength], and look what happened to Ngannou."

