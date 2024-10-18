Artur Beterbiev vs Michael Eifert fight ordered by IBF
By Daniel Mukenya
The IBF has ordered Artur Beterbiev to defend his undisputed championship against Germany’s Michael Eifert. This has affected the anticipated rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol, a fight that the fans are eagerly waiting to witness. With Beterbiev being a holder of four major belts, this mandatory defense could delay one of boxing’s most exciting potential matchups.
Beterbiev (21-0, 20KOs) has wiggle room to request an exemption to his mandatory for his next fight. With such practices normally reserved for unification bouts, the unbeaten 39-year-old already fully unified the division and won the championship with his Oct. 12 victory over Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Some fans have questions about why Eifert (13-1, 5KOs) is anywhere near the title stage.
Eifert, a 26-year-old German fighter, earned his mandatory position after his win over former WBA and WBC champion Jean Pascal in 2023. However, Pascal, now 40 years old, was not at the top of his game, and this made Eifert’s victory over him less impressive.
Beterbiev is now in a difficult position. He could face Eifert to retain his four-belt status or vacate the IBF to pursue the more lucrative rematch with Bivol. At this point, the stakes are high as the fans eagerly await his decision. While the Bivol team continues to push for a rematch to settle the debate for their first meeting.
Eifert once suffered a defeat in 2020, his only career loss, to Tom Dzemski. He went ahead to redeem himself later that year but this fight is not highly anticipated as compared to the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2.
Bivol has reached out to all four sanctioning bodies in hopes to force an immediate rematch. His team has filed a formal protest of the outcome of the bout and demanded an official review of the 116-112 card turned in by judge Pawel Kardyni.