Richard Torrez Jr Zeroes in on IBF Title Shot

Five years ago, heavyweight Richard Torrez, Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) jumped onto the world stage with a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Building his career slowly over half a decade, Torrez takes fights from Fresno to New York to Mexico, showcasing an exciting style that sees him unleash pressure on opponents and bring the fight into an action-packed event.

Now, he's just days away from a bout against Frank Sanchez (25-1-1 NC, 18 KOs) in an IBF title eliminator, one of America's latest hopes to recapture the heavyweight division. On the Usyk vs Verhoeven undercard, the 26-year-old affords another opportunity to open eyes with a strong performance. This time, he can line up as an IBF title contender.

Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare enters for his first professional fight Friday, March 4, 2022 against Allen Melson in a heavyweight bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. | Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. closing in on title shot

The Pyramids of Giza provide a perfect backdrop for Torrez, an anomalous fighter in a world where most of the best heavyweight fighters do not fight under the stars and stripes. Giza is a long way from Tulare, California, a town at the base of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Now, a crafty veteran in Sanchez wants to use the up-and-comer as a stepping stone to eventually face Usyk. Already ranked No. 8 by Ring Magazine, Torrez is taking in the Egyptian atmosphere, according to Boxing Scene.

“I’ve never experienced the pyramids, so to be able to go there and fight is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m taking this in stride, loving every second of it, and grateful for the opportunity. I want to show everyone what I can do. They asked me if I wanted to fight by the pyramids, and I said, ‘Yeah.’ They can put me in a cage, in a bubble, whatever they want.”

Compromised but dangerous

Sanchez enters the fight with knee issues, which could hamper his mobility. As a result, a boxer who wants to pressure him will be punching against a stationary target. However, a worldly veteran can induce overaggression and sloppiness from a young fighter looking to end the night early.

While struggling with mobility, Sanchez wants to throw off Torrez's rhythm, forcing him out of a groove that brings pace and places opponents in peril.

Richard Torrez Jr has arrived for his heavyweight clash with Frank Sanchez at the Pyramids of Giza 🔥



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/zrMbJ7FYCL — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 17, 2026

Torrez, by virtue of his early record, wants to end the night early. Under those circumstances, he will jump on any opening while still trying to maintain distance. At this point in his career, Sanchez cannot absorb a resounding defeat. However, with power on his side, will that be enough to win and pose a credible threat to Usyk?