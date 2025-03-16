Edgar Berlanga, Omari Jones Score Stoppage Victories on Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny Undercard
ORLANDO — Edgar Berlanga and Omari Jones entered Saturday as two of the main attractions and they lived up to the billing.
Berlanga and Jones scored stoppage victories on the undercard of Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice "Vicious" Volny. Berlanga's win was a first-round stoppage of Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, while Jones stopped Alessio Mastronunzio in the second round in his pro debut.
Berlanga wasn't shy about his aspirations for bigger fights in the future. First, though, he had to handle business against Gonzalez-Ortiz. "The Chosen One" did just that, dropping Gonzalez-Ortiz twice before stopping him in the first round. The first-round stoppage was Berlanga's 17th first-round stoppage and his first since 2020.
After the win, Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) called out Caleb Plant, Jaime Munguia and Jermell Charlo. Berlanga also started a f*** Plant chant and said he wants to retire the former super middleweight champion.
After a nip and tuck start to the bout, Berlanga and Gonzalez-Ortiz went to exchange left hooks, and Berlanga's found the mark. Gonzalez-Ortiz beat the count, only to be dropped again with a straight right hand. After Gonzalez-Ortiz got up for a second time, Berlanga landed one more big left hook, prompting referee Chris Young to stop the bout.
The bout was Berlanga's first since suffering the first defeat of his career in a unanimous decision loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.
Jones' pro debut went according to plan, as he scored a second-round stoppage of Alessio Mastronunzio in his hometown. After the win, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said Jones will have his second pro bout on April 12 on the undercard of Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantis Stanionis at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
Jones (1-0, 1 KOs), who was a bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics, rocked Mastronunzio (14-6, 4 KOs) on several occasions in the first round. After landing a blistering combination in the beginning stages of the second round, referee Luis Pabon stopped the bout.
Jamaine Ortiz seized control of the fight after a rough first round to earn a unanimous decision victory over Yomar Alamo. With the win, Ortiz (19-2-1, 8 KOs) is now the WBA continental junior welterweight champion.
Michelle Walker Serrano and Mike Ross both scored the bout 99-91, while Michael Tate had it 98-92. After the win, Ortiz called for a shot at any of the champions at 140 pounds.
The only defeats of Ortiz's career were close decision losses to multi-division champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.
Alamo (22-4-1, 13 KOs) got off to a scorching start, landing several big shots and marking up Ortiz's face. In the second round, Ortiz switched his stance to southpaw and started applying much more pressure and pushed Alamo back. Those adjustments allowed Ortiz to seize control of the bout, as he coasted to his second straight win.
Ortiz is ranked No. 14 by the IBF and No. 15 by the WBA.
The Latest Boxing News
Omari Jones Ready To Represent Orlando In Pro Debut
Boxing Tonight: Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny Odds And Predictions
Austin Williams Reflects On Journey Ahead Of Fight vs Patrice Volny
Edgar Berlanga Eyes Big Fights After Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz