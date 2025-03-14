Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny Weigh In Results: Edgar Berlanga Misses Weight
Edgar Berlanga missed weight by over a pound at the weigh-in for Austin “Ammo” Williams and Patrice Volny.
Austin “Ammo” Williams and Patrice “Vicious” Volny both made weight on Friday for their middleweight bout that takes place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL on Saturday night.
Williams weighed in at 160 pounds on the dot, while Volny tipped the scale under the middleweight limit at 159.4 pounds.
“I know he’s a great fighter but that’s what you need,” Williams said. “You need the opposition to be great to show greatness and I’m ready to show I’m on a completely different level.”
Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) is coming off of a 5th-round stoppage of Gian Garrido in his last bout on Nov. 9. Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) has won three straight inside the distance, including a 9th-round stoppage of Steven Butler on June 6.
“I’ve been waiting for that fight a long time,” Volny said. “I’ve been waiting for this type of fight. I have the opportunity now to take advantage of it. We’ve been ready…He’s ready for a war like I am.
Edgar Berlanga missed weight by 1.6 pounds for his WBO NABO super middleweight title bout against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz. Berlanga won’t be eligible to win the secondary title after stepping on the scales at 169.6 pounds. Gonzalez-Ortiz was under the 168-pound limit, weighing in at 167.4 pounds.
Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) is looking to get back in the win column after his unanimous decision loss to unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in September. Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1, 16 KOs) has won two straight by stoppage since returning to the ring after a nearly 10-year absence outside of the ring.
Here are the results for the rest of the fights on the Williams vs. Volny undercard.
- Jamaine Ortiz (140) vs. Yomar Alamo (139.6): 10-round junior welterweight bout
- Pablo Valdez (152.2) vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy(148.8): 8-round bout
- Omari Jones(149.4) vs. Alessio Mastronunzio (152.2): 6-round bout
- Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (128) vs. Carl Rogers (128.6): 4-round super featherweight bout.
