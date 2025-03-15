Boxing Tonight: Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny Odds And Predictions
A world title shot is within grasp for Austin “Ammo” Williams and Patrice “Vicious” Volny.
Who will be the one that throws their name into the title picture? We’ll find out on Saturday when the two square off at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.
For Ammo, Saturday will represent an opportunity for him to interject himself back into the title picture in his second bout since his 11th-round stoppage loss to Hamzah Sheeraz. Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) got a stoppage win over Gian Garrido on Nov. 9.
“I’ve seen my highest of highs and lowest of lows and I’m inspired by the people on this card,” Williams said. “To have Omari [Jones] next to me, an Olympian, shows that this is where I’m supposed to be. The caliber of what I’m going to bring is greatness and not just for myself, but the people helping me along. Eddie came along and saw that I was more fit for the professional ranks and my journey has not been textbook. We have been figuring this out all along.”
Williams is ranked No. 9 by the IBF and WBC and No. 7 by the WBA.
At 35 years old, time is winding down for Volny (19-1, 13 KOs). His bout vs. Williams represents one of his final chances to earn a shot at a title and his best opportunity since his split technical decision loss to Esquiva Falcao in Nov. 2021. Volny has won three straight by stoppage since the loss to Falcao.
MORE: Austin Williams Reflects On Journey Ahead Of Fight vs Patrice Volny
“It’s going to be a great fight, a big fight," Volny said. “Ammo is a top fighter, a good fighter. But I’ve been in the game a long time, and I’ve been on the road for a long time. I’m here to fight; that’s what I love and I know for sure that we’re going to have a super fight Saturday.”
The card also features the return of Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga, who faces the undefeated Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in the co-feature for the WBO NABO super middleweight title in a 10-round bout. Berlanga will be in his first bout since his unanimous decision loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in September and the final fight of his promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.
Former title challenger Jamaine Ortiz also looks to insert himself into the title picture at junior welterweight when he faces Yomar Alamo. Omari Jones, a 2024 Olympic bronze medalist, makes his professional debut against Alessio Mastronunzio on the same card.
Here are the betting odds from DraftKings as of Friday morning and predictions for the top fights on the card.
Williams vs. Volny Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Williams -215, Volny +170
Williams vs. Volny Knockout/TKO/DQ Odds
Knockout Odds: Williams +200, Volny +330
Williams vs. Volny Decision Odds
Decision Odds: Williams +160, Volny +550
Williams vs. Volny Total Rounds Odds
Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -165/Under+120)
Williams vs. Volny Prediction
Williams is an explosive southpaw and like most fighters who fight out of that stance, he leans heavily on his straight left hand. Ammo is also a well-versed boxer who boasts speed and explosiveness. Both skills will be pivotal toward a win over Volny.
Despite being the bigger fighter, Volny likes to fight on the inside and use his size advantage to wear them down by leaning on his opponents and going to the body. His ability to close the gap and work the body will be key to his success against a quicker Ammo. Volny could also opt to use his size and reach from the outside and try to time Williams on the way in to try and slow him down.
Both fighters are desperate to insert themselves back into the title picture after falling short of a shot at the belt in the lone losses of their careers. Ultimately, I think Ammo’s skills and speed will prove to be the difference en route to a hard-earned decision victory over Volny.
Winner: Patrice Volny
Here are the odds for the rest of the televised bouts on the card.
Berlanga vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz
Moneyline: Berlanga -1800, Gonzalez-Ortiz: +900
Prediction: Berlanga by stoppage (-525)
Jones vs. Mastronunzio
Moneyline: Jones -8000, Mastronunzio +1700
Prediction: Jones by stoppage
Ortiz vs. Alamo
Moneyline: Ortiz -1000, Alamo +600
Prediction: Ortiz by decision
Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny Fight Card
Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny: 12-round middleweight bout
Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz: 10-round WBO NABO super middleweight title bout
Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo: 10-round junior welterweight bout
Jose Roman Vazquez vs. Jalil Hackett: 10-round welterweight bout
Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy: 8-round welterweight bout
Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio: 6-round bout
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Carl Rogers: 4-round super featherweight bout.
The Latest Boxing News
WBO Orders Oleksandr Usyk Mandatory Title Defense vs Joseph Parker Putting Dubois Rematch In Doubt
How to Watch Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More
Edgar Berlanga Eyes Big Fights After Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis: Thurman Gets 3rd Round Stoppage, Calls Out Tim Tszyu