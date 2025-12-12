Badou Jack Mocks Noel Mikaelian With Stinging “Sparring Session” Dig

Badou Jack plans to make his second WBC cruiserweight title defense look easy. He felt he did that the first time around against Noel Mikaelian, but he plans to make it even more obvious in the rematch.

Jack and Mikaelian initially met in May, when the champion retained his title with a majority decision. Although the fight was close, Jack was surprised to be offered a rematch after feeling he clearly won.

Seven months later, he still does not believe Mikaelian deserves a second opportunity right away and intends to make that clear.

"I don't think he's deserving of the rematch," Jack told Ring Magazine. "It was a semi-close fight, but I think I clearly won. I thought it was clear the first time, but it looks like it wasn't clear enough. It felt like a sparring session. To me, it's crazy, but no problem. I will show them. There are levels to this, and I am levels above this guy."

The first fight came about quickly, with Mikaelian replacing Jack's original opponent, Ryan Rozicki, on less than one month's notice. Mikaelian was still the more active fighter, throwing nearly 700 punches and outlanding the champion 153-122, albeit on just 23 percent accuracy.

The win extended Jack's win streak to seven, while simultaneously ending Mikaelian's four-fight streak. Jack has not lost since moving up to cruiserweight to face Samuel Crossed in November 2021.

Mikaelian filed for and was granted a rematch after the loss. The two headline a Bash Boxing event at the Ace Mission Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

Badou Jack, Noel Mikaelian both eye undisputed status with win

Barring a draw or another controversial decision, Jack and Mikaelian both intend to move on from their rivalry after the rematch. Both fighters have mentioned their interest in chasing undisputed status in their next outings.

The two WBC title fighters mentioned their mutual interest in facing IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia in 2026. Opetaia is unanimously viewed as the best cruiserweight in the world, making a fight with the Aussie the hottest commodity in the division.

Opetaia is coming off a brutal knockout win over Huseyin Cinkara, who required a multi-night hospital stay after the fight. The Jack-Mikaelian 2 winner would align with Opetaia's timeline, particularly with Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez in talks to face WBC and WBA light heavyweight champion David Benavidez in May 2026.

