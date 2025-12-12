Tyson Fury Gives Updated Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

In one of the most surprising boxing matches of the 21st century, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will come together on December 19 for a heavyweight clash.

Competing across eight rounds, Paul will take on the toughest bout of his career when he faces former unified heavyweight champion Joshua. 'The Problem Child' Paul goes into the bout off the back of a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., where the internet star competed at cruiserweight.

As for Joshua, he is being welcomed back into the ring by Paul for the first time since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. Despite being the less active fighter, Joshua goes into the bout as a sizable favorite.

Although Joshua's next fight looked like it may have been against Tyson Fury earlier in 2025, the pair are not set to meet. However, the 'Gyspy King' has weighed in on his rival's upcoming fight.

Jake Paul | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Tyson Fury Predicts Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua To Go The Distance

In a recent post from Oooschtv, former unified heavyweight champion Fury was asked for his opinion on the upcoming bout between Paul and Joshua. The short interview would see Fury give a surprising prediction, as well as a brief breakdown on how he feels the fight will play out on Friday.

"I think it will go the distance, and I think it will be a move around a points job, absolutely." Tyson Fury

Fury previously predicted that Paul would be able to score a knockout on Joshua, before the bout was made official.

Of Paul's 13 professional fights, six have gone the distance. This includes his last bout against Chavez Jr., as well as his 2024 bout against Mike Tyson.

The only loss of Paul's professional career also came by way of points. A split decision loss to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in 2023 would snap Paul's unbeaten run. However, since then, Paul has won six successive fights.

As for Joshua, the British fighter has only gone the distance five times in a 32-fight career. The most recent time 'AJ' has heard the final bell of a fight was in 2023, when he defeated Jermaine Franklin Jr. via unanimous decision.

The other decisions in Joshua's lengthy career have come via his two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as well as his rematch triumph against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019.

