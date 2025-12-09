Teddy Atlas Gives Scorecard Take On Controversial Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Draw

The interim WBC World Super Lightweight title was on the line on Saturday as Isaac Cruz successfully defended the belt against Lamont Roach. However, the title defense came by way of a majority draw, as opposed to a Cruz victory.

Although Cruz was awarded the victory on one of the judges' scorecards, the other two had the bout even at 113 points apiece. This meant that Cruz retained his interim title, as Roach fought to a second successive career draw after his stalemate against Gervonta Davis earlier in the year.

The result was met with much controversy, as many felt as if a draw was not a fair result of the fight. Now, legendary coach Teddy Atlas has given his take on the decision.

Teddy Atlas Has 'No Problem' With Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Draw, But Reveals His Winner

Boxing icon Teddy Atlas. | IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Reaction to the headline bout on Saturday night would see the boxing community largely divided in terms of the winner of Cruz vs Roach. Although many felt that the Mexican had the bigger highlights, others felt Roach scored more consistent points.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, The Fight With Teddy Atlas, the legendary boxing coach weighed in on the result from the weekend.

"I didn't score the fight, but I have no problem with a draw. The only problem I have is that at the end of the day, it was as close as it felt to us, he [Cruz] did take those 10th and 11th rounds, and not every judge was on board with that." Teddy Atlas

Atlas went on to explain that if the rounds were scored, in his eyes, correctly, toward Cruz, then the Mexican would have emerged the winner of the bout.

The boxing coach had picked Cruz to win prior to the fight, but says he is not 'sour' over the decision that was announced on Saturday night.

When speaking about Roach, Atlas pointed out one flaw in the fighter's game, which may have cost him victories against both Cruz and Davis. "He allows sometimes for somebody to out-hustle him. In other words, his offensive output is not always that steady, or that consistent."

Although Atlas said that he had no problem with the bout being scored a draw, he felt Cruz was the victor on the night. "At the end of the day, I thought it went the side of Cruz. It deserves a rematch. I think sometimes the fans get influenced by listening to the commentators."

The Latest Boxing News

Isaac Cruz Shades Gervonta Davis, Calls For Lamont Roach Jr Rematch

Jake Paul's 'Major' Announcement Tease Has Boxing Fans Fearing The Worst

Terence Crawford's Alleged Purse For Canelo Alvarez Fight Revealed By WBC

Jai Opetaia Opponent Remains Hospitalized After Brutal KO Loss