Boxing Tonight (12/13/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
It's another Saturday and another jam-packed day of boxing across the world.
Badou Jack (29-3-3) will step back in the ring for his rematch against Noel Mikaelian (27-3) for the WBC cruiserweight title. The rematch was set following Jack's close majority decision win on May 3rd. Mikaelian accepted their first fight on short notice and will have the opportunity to enter their second fully prepared.
Elsewhere, Diego Pacheco will take on Kevin Lele Sadjo in a super middleweight showdown in Stockton, California. Both fighters enter the bout unbeaten, but only one can leave with their perfect record intact.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Kevin Brown vs Cletus Seldin
Kevin Brown vs Cletus Seldin (12 rounds for the vacant WBA interim junior welterweight title)
Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs Karlo Rodriguez (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Jasmine Artiga vs Stephanie Silva (10 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Yoenis Tellez vs Kendo Castaneda (8 rounuds, junior middleweight)
Ariel Perez vs Deion Pruitt (8 rounds, light heavyweight)
Yize Jiang vs Siupeli Anau (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Amos Cowart vs Jaylan Phillips (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Jusiyah Shirley vs Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Damazion Vanhouter vs Jose Mario Tamez (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Tony Aguilar vs Jorge Villegas (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Junior Alcantara vs Sharone Carter (6 rounds, bantamweight)
Time: 5:30 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)
Watch: Boxlab Promotions YouTube
Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida
Erick Rosa vs. Luis Enrique De La Mora Beltran
Erick Rosa vs Luis Enrique De La Mora Beltran (10 rounds, junior flyweight)
Edwin De Los Santos vs Eliot Chavez (8 rounuds, lightweight)
Vivian Rodriguez vs Gretel Moreno (8 rounds, featherweight)
Feudri Franco vs Juan Delgado de Leon (8 rounds, welterweight)
Yan Carlos Perez vs Carlos Parra (8 rounuds, junior featherweight)
Miguel Arias vs Mario Castillo (8 rounds, middleweight)
Rocco Vassallo vs Joan Cepeda (8 rounuds, junior welterweight)
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Watch: N/A
Location: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Diego Pacheco vs Kevin Lele Sadjo
Diego Pacheco vs Kevin Lele Sadjo (12 rounds, super middleweight)
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Joe Cordina (10 rounds, for the WBO international lightweight title)
Skye Nicolson vs Rhonda Luna (10 rounds for the vacant WBC interim super bantamweight title)
Ernesto Mercado vs Antonio Moran (10 rounds for the WBO international super lightweight title)
Arturo Cardenas vs Cesar Vaca (10 rounds, junior featherweight)
Chev Clarke vs Devonte Williams (8 rounds, cruiserweight)
Sachery Sam vs Erick Benitez (6 rounds, featherweight)
Cesar Olvera vs Victor Saravia (4 rounds, lightweight)I
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California
Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian
Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian (12 rounds for Jack's WBC cruiserweight title)
Brook Sibrian vs Gloria Munguilla (10 rounuds, junior flyweight)
Angel Lozano vs Mario Hernandez (6 rounds, light heavweight)
Deni Davtian vs Lorenzo Avalos (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Isaac Anguiano vs Fernando Bahena (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Sasha Saldana vs Vana Medrano Yanez (4 rounds, women's junior welterweight)
Hayley Jordan vs Chantal Sumrall (4 rounds, bantamweight)
Abel Alba vs Malcolm Fanklin (4 rounuds, junior bantamweight)
Adrien Boler vs Benji Gomez (4 rounuds, junior welterweight)
Tristan Hamm vs Robert Daniels Jr (4 rounds, light heavyweight)
Time: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: PPV, Amazon Prime, Triller
Location: Ace Mission Studios in Los Angeles, California
Jose Salas Reyes vs Landile Ngxeke
Jose Salas Reyes vs Landi Ngxeke
Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
Watch: ESPN+
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
