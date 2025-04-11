Batyr Jukembayev Eyes Subriel Matías Rematch And World Title
To win a world title, a fighter often needs more than skill and power. A little bit of luck can often go a long way.
Batyr Jukembayev (24-1, 17 KOs) uses "777" as his unlikely ring moniker. To him, it's more than just a lucky number. It's part of his identity. He and his team even have "777" as part of customized license plates on their vehicles.
"The number seven has always been present in my life. It brought me luck, and it's considered lucky worldwide," he said in an exclusive interview with KO on SI.
In the ring, Batyr Jukembayev's has only run out just once.
Late one afternoon on May 29th, 2021 in Carson, CA, Jukembayev stepped into the ring against Subriel Matías. The Kazakh fighter was a slight favorite and got off to a good start. It was an intense bout, with both fighters refusing to give ground. Jukembayev was dropped in the fourth, but, ringside, it felt like he might still gut out a win.
Instead, his corner decided it was best to have their man fight another day and threw in the towel. This is a lost art in boxing, knowing when to throw in the towel, especially in the current era where being undefeated is over-valued.
It might have been the best thing for Jukembayev who hasn't lost since and seems to be in position for a big fight this year, if not a world title run. For Matías it was the last time he was an underdog going into a fight.
With some luck, Jukembayev will achieve his dream of fighting for a world title this year in a high-stakes rematch against Subriel Matías, and a rematch against Matías might make the best sense for both fighters.
"I am high risk for anybody at 140 lbs," Jukembayev said, who turned 34 on Saturday when he won a tune up fight in Kazakhstan over Kane Gardner of the UK.
Whether it's fate, skill, or the power of 777, Batyr Jukembayev believes his time is coming. And if luck truly favors the bold, he might just roll the dice and come out a world champion.
