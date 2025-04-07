Coach Reveals Gervonta Davis Might Be Considering Retirement After Lamont Roach Fight
In the span of just over a month, it feels like a ton has changed when it comes to the boxing career of Gervonta "Tank" Davis.
This is largely owed to what happened during his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight title, particularly when Davis took a knee during the ninth round and then had a member of his corner wipe his face off with a towel.
While Tank wasn't penalized for either of these actions, he has been blasted by the boxing community and fanbase for making such ill-advised decisions, given that they should have resulted in him losing the fight instead of escaping with a majority draw, which is what the fight's outcome ultimately was.
Mental mistakes in the ring aside, some were more concerned with Davis' state of mind leading up to the fight, such as Claressa Shields saying he should seek therapy because of his pre-fight comments and demeanor.
There were several times before the fight when Davis mentioned that he might end up retiring sooner rather than later. And while he hasn't said that (or much of anything else) since the fight, his coach Kenny Ellis did discuss Davis' potential retirement during an April 6 interview with MillCity Boxing.
When Ellis was talking about a potential fight between Tank and Shakur Stevenson, he said, "They don't tell Tank when to move. But it's boxing, though. Anything might happen. You never know... Tank might retire, man. You got to wait and see what he do."
He later added, "Whatever [Tank] do, I'll respect it. If he keeps going, he's got my support. If he retires, he's got my support."
It's fascinating to hear Tank's coach talking about his pupil's potential retirement once again after this controversial Roach fight.
