Shakur Stevenson, Oscar De La Hoya Trade Barbs On Social Media Over William Zepeda Fight
Tensions are already beginning to rise between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar De Lay Hoya.
De La Hoya, who is the founder, CEO and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, is the promoter for WBC interim lightweight champion William Zepeda. With Stevenson holding the WBC lightweight title, a bout against Zepeda appears to be the logical next step.
De La Hoya's latest comments cast some doubt over that fight happening next. De La Hoya went to X and blasted Stevenson, saying he had pulled out of a potential bout vs. Zepeda.
"After all the s*** talking, Shakur Stevenson pulls out of the [William] Zepeda fight," De La Hoya wrote.
Stevenson was quick to respond with a barrage of tweets, saying that he was offered much less money than first promised by Turki Alalshikh for a potential bout against Zepeda. Still, despite that, Stevenson is steadfast on a bout against Zepeda being next.
"Turki promised me a number and now he [is] going way back on that number that he promised me and sending his towel boys to run me the info instead telling me straight up what he tryna do," Stevenson wrote on X. "Ion bow down to nobody Mr De la Hoya now let’s negotiate!"
Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) is the mandatory opponent for Stevenson's (23-0, 11 KOs) WBC lightweight title. If they can't negotiate a deal, then the bout would head to a purse bid to determine who gets to promote the bout and how much both fighters would get paid. Should it go to a purse bid, Stevenson would get 75 percent for the fight compared to 25 percent for Zepeda, which is the WBC's standard split for purse bids.
Stevenson vs. Zepeda is the ultimate contrast of styles. Zepeda is a relentless pressure fighter who consistently pushes the pace with his volume. Stevenson is a pristine defensive fighter who thrives in making his opponents miss and making them pay.
Even with Zepeda's struggles in two close decision victories over Tevin Farmer, he poses one of Stevenson's tougher tests in recent fights. For both fighters, a potential fight represents an opportunity for either fighter to get one of, if not the most impressive wins of their career and a chance to build their case as the best lightweight in the world in one of boxing's better divisions.
