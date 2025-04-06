How To Watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
One of the best fights in boxing is a mere days away.
IBF welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis will face WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis in a clash of unbeaten champions in a unification bout on April 12. The Ring Magazine welterweight title will also be on the line in Ennis vs. Stanionis.
Ennis and Stanionis are each other's most formidable opponents to date on paper. Ennis can do everything from both stances and possesses the kind of power that can change the fight with one punch. Stanionis fights more on the inside and relies heavily on his pressure and high work rate to carry the day. With their contrasting styles, that could set the table for one of the best fights in 2025.
The card also features Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice for a secondary featherweight title and the second pro fight in Omari Jones' pro career. Jones was an Olympic Bronze Medalist for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Here's how to watch Ennis vs. Stanionis and the rest of the televised card.
Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight date
Date: April 12, 2025
Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis start time
Time: 8 p.m. ET — 5 p.m. PT
How to watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis
TV/ Stream: DAZN
Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis location
Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ
