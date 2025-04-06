Boxing

How To Watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis face off in a unification bout for the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles on April 12.

Jaron "Boots" Ennis
One of the best fights in boxing is a mere days away.

IBF welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis will face WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis in a clash of unbeaten champions in a unification bout on April 12. The Ring Magazine welterweight title will also be on the line in Ennis vs. Stanionis.

Ennis and Stanionis are each other's most formidable opponents to date on paper. Ennis can do everything from both stances and possesses the kind of power that can change the fight with one punch. Stanionis fights more on the inside and relies heavily on his pressure and high work rate to carry the day. With their contrasting styles, that could set the table for one of the best fights in 2025.

The card also features Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice for a secondary featherweight title and the second pro fight in Omari Jones' pro career. Jones was an Olympic Bronze Medalist for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Here's how to watch Ennis vs. Stanionis and the rest of the televised card.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight date

Date: April 12, 2025

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis takes place on April 12.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis start time

Time: 8 p.m. ET — 5 p.m. PT

The main card for Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis begins at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis

TV/ Stream: DAZN

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis can be streamed on DAZN.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis location

Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis will take at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis televised fight card

Jaron Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs): 12-round unification title bout for IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles

Raymond Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. Thomas Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs): 10-round WBA Continental North American featherweight title bout

Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) vs. William Jackson (13-5-2, 5 KOs): 6-round junior middleweight bout

Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) vs. Franco Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs): 10-round welterwight bout

Zaquin Moses (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Alex Pallette (1-3, 1 KO): 4-round junior lightweight bout

