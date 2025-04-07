Batyr Jukembayev Reflects On “Birthday Bash” Battle With Kane Gardner
Batyr Jukembayev won a ten-round decision over Kane Gardner (17-5, 7 KOs) of the United Kingdom in Astana, Kazakhstan to win a regional title. A victory made more significant in that it occurred on his birthday.
Jukembayev (24-1) scooped up the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Gold title and likely broke into the top 10 rankings in the 140 lb division.
"I’ll be mandatory for the champions by the end of the year so that the champions won’t be able to run away and will be forced to fight me,” Jukembayev said in an exclusive interview with KO On SI.
The World Boxing Association (WBA) ranked Jukembayev 12th in the super lightweight division prior to the fight according to his manager.
“After an eight-month layoff, I was happy to do some rounds. I felt in control of the whole fight and enjoyed myself. The crowd was fantastic, and it was an amazing show."
The fighter said he hopes to earn a world title shot later this year following his victory over the durable Garner. In his previous fight, Jukembayev destroyed Ivan Redkach in five rounds.
At the top of the card from Barys Arena in Kazakhstan, unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly successfully defended his WBO and IBF titles with a stoppage win over Anabel Ngamissengue in the fifth round.
