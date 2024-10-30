Bill Haney Sees Devin Haney Vs. Jack Catterall in the UK
Bill Haney says he wants to do something for the British fans, which is why he wants Devin Haney to fight Jack Catterall in the UK instead of the US. He doesn't specify if Turki Alalshikh will need to pay for the fight because, if Catterall's promoter Eddie Hearn is unable to provide the kind of money that Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) would likely desire, he might not receive it.
Given that Teofimo Lopez hasn't shown himself to be a draw despite being the WBO light welterweight champion since 2023, this bout would likely be the largest one Catterall can get at 140.
Haney and Bill's desire to battle with Catterall is evidently motivated by his lack of offensive ability, poor work rate, and defensive demeanor when attacked. They are aware that he is an easy target, and he did not appear impressive in his bout against Regis Prograis last Saturday night.
“Who else is better than Catterall? We’re not saying Jack here. We’re saying Jack in the UK in his hometown where everybody believes in him is what we find interesting,” said Bill Haney in media reports.
As we witnessed last Saturday when he faced Regis Prograis, Catterall is a highly winnable fight, so you can't blame Haney and Bill for focusing on him. When attacked, Catterall appears hesitant and lacks the killer instinct. He was racing around the ring when Prograis attacked him.
“It’s an opportunity to go fight in the UK. It’s not a feat for the faint of heart with Devin being an A-side champion in America going to Australia, going to the UK. I think a fight against Catterall at 140 keeps us right in line for Teofimo Lopez or any of the champions at 140,” said Haney.
If Catterall were a deadly puncher, I doubt Haney and Bill would want to interact with him. This has more to do with Haney wanting to exploit Catterall's weakness.
It's difficult to accept that Bill is acting selflessly, despite his giving attitude and desire to help UK followers. Haney's fame will increase if he defeats Catterall in front of a large crowd in the UK, where there is money to be generated due to the enormous crowds.