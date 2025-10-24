Chris Camozzi Ready To Play "Hometown Spoiler" Against Alessio Sakara At BKFC 83 [Exclusive]
Chris Camozzi always imagined himself fighting Alessio Sakara one day, but he did not always anticipate it being in the BKFC.
Camozzi, 38, defends the BKFC cruiserweight title against Sakara in the main event of BKFC 83. The bout will be his sixth bare-knuckle fight since signing with the promotion in 2022, and his fourth consecutive title fight.
After beating Sawyer Depee to win the belt at BKFC 67 and defending it against Andrea Bicchi in April, Camozzi draws the most high-profile opponent of his bare-knuckle career in his second title defense. The champion defends his title in Rome against Sakara, who is unanimously regarded as one of the greatest Italian fighters of all time.
"I plan on probably seeing the best Sakara that we've seen in a long time due to it being in Rome," Camozzi told KO on SI. "That's his hometown, and I don't believe he's ever gotten to fight there before. I can't take that lightly because that fuels a lot of guys, but that's good for me because I get to be the hometown spoiler."
The fight has felt like a long time coming for Camozzi, who has felt linked to Sakara for over a decade. The two fighters briefly overlapped in the UFC roughly 12 years before they meet in the ring on Saturday.
"I've watched him for years," Camozzi said. "That always gets me going, piques my interest. Somebody that I've followed along the way and followed their career.
"My last fight in Florence, the opponent that I was supposed to have throughout camp dropped out, so I actually thought Sakara would've been the replacement on that one. But it's cooler now. We can have a full build-up to it. It's always nice to have a full fight camp for a specific person. I feel great going into this."
Chris Camozzi excited to return to Italy for second consecutive BKFC fight
With a win, Camozzi would become the first fighter to defend the cruiserweight title twice and sees no better place to break that record than in Rome. Camozzi was born in California and resides in Denver, but fully embraces his Italian heritage.
The champion feels that the love is reciprocated, particularly with how passionate the Italian combat sports fan base is. Camozzi felt all the love in his last fight, his title defense win over Ricchi, and was overwhelmed with the local support.
"I got there before the doors opened and the line was around the block already, which you don't see at a lot of events. If you go to Vegas, nobody shows up until the co-main event. The fans were lined up — literally, the line was down the block and they're waiting to get in. The place was sold out. I think they really enjoy it, and Rome is a bigger city than Florence."
BKFC 83 will commence from the Palazzo Dello Sport arena, which seats 11,500. That is more than twice the size of the 5,000-seat Palazzo Wanny in Florence, where Camozzi headlined BKFC 73 against Bicchi.
The fight being in Italy puts Camozzi at a significant travel disadvantage against the Rome-born Sakara. That is hardly a factor in his mind.
"I'm always down to go anywhere; it's fun to travel," Camozzi said. "I always enjoy fight week. I don't cut a lot of weight; I don't carry a lot of stress. For me, it's fun. It's like a trip with all your friends and family that you get to enjoy and get paid."
The Latest Boxing News
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Stream
Shakur Stevenson Confirms Involvement In Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
Floyd Mayweather Silences Broke Retirement Claim With Blunt 5-Word Message
MVP Announces 'Showcase' Event For Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Week