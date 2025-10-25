BKFC 83 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The BKFC returns to Italy for the second time in 2025 when cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi defends his title against Alessio Sakara in the main event of BKFC 83.
With a win, Camozzi would become the first fighter to defend the BKFC cruiserweight title twice. Saturday will mark the exact one-year anniversary of the start of his championship reign. Camozzi won the belt with a first-round knockout of Sawyer Depee at BKFC 67 and notched his first title defense with a decision nod over Andrea Bicchi at BKFC 73.
Camozzi headlined BKFC 73 in Florence, Italy, which he believes gained him some fans in the area. However, he will hardly be the fan favorite against the Rome-born Sakara.
Sakara, 44, made his BKFC debut in July with a second-round TKO of Erick Lozano. The fight came eight months after he ended a five-year layoff with a TKO win over Prince McLean at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8 in November 2024.
Before Camozzi and Sakara take center stage, two of the best lightweights in bare-knuckle boxing will meet in the co-main event. Former champion Franco Tenaglia returns after a year away from the promotion in an all-action bout with recent interim titleholder Ben Bonner.
Tenaglia and Bonner bring identical 4-1 records into the matchup. The winner will move on to the final bout of the BKFC lightweight tournament.
BKFC 83 will also feature 34-fight bare-knuckle veteran Jimmy Sweeney, who takes on the No. 2-ranked welterweight contender, Carlos Trinidad. After eight years with the BKB, Sweeney made his promotional debut at BKFC 73, where he lost a unanimous decision to fellow veteran Rico Franco.
In total, BKFC 83 features five ranked contenders and 11 undefeated bare-knuckle fighters.
BKFC 83 Date
Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
BKFC 83 Start Time
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
How to watch BKFC 83: Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara
TV/stream: BKFC app and Fubo
BKFC 83 location
Location: Palazzo Dello Sport arena in Rome, Italy
BKFC 83 fight card
(C) Chris Camozzi (4-1) vs. Alessio Sakara (1-0), for the BKFC cruiserweight title
(1) Ben Bonner (4-1) vs. Franco Tenaglia (4-1) [lightweight]
Francesco Ricchi (7-2) vs. Josef Hala (1-0), for the BKFC European middleweight title
Nico Gaffie (2-0) vs. Jelle Zeegers (1-0), for the BKFC European featherweight title
Jimmy Sweeney (29-5) vs. (2) Carlos Trinidad (6-0) [welterweight]
Dan Chapman (6-0) vs. (5) James Brown (4-1) [featherweight]
Walter Pugliesi (1-0) vs. (3) Karl Thompson (4-0) [cruiserweight]
Haze Hepi (1-0) vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski (2-0) [heavyweight]
Andrea Bicchi (4-2) vs. Tomas Melis (1-0) [light heavyweight]
The Latest Boxing News
Omaha Tribe Surprises Terence Crawford With Rare Gift After Beating Canelo Alvarez
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Odds And Prediction
Gervonta Davis Drops Mental Health Update Ahead of Jake Paul Fight
Matchroom Boxing Wins Purse Bid For Major Lightweight Title Fight