BKFC 88 Live Results: Chris Camozzi vs Esteban Rodriguez
For the first time in 18 months, the BKFC has returned to Denver with a card headlined by former cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi (4-2) taking on red-hot contender Esteban Rodriguez (5-1).
Camozzi and Rodriguez headline the card on differing paths, with the former coming off a championship loss to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83, and the latter riding a scorching three-fight win streak. Camozzi and Rodriguez are respectively ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the cruiserweight division with interim gold on the line.
The winner will be the bona fide contender for Sakara, whom many feel won the belt with an unjust decision against Camozzi in October 2025.
Although born and raised in California, Camozzi has called Denver home for several years and will have the local crowd behind him as he pursues another title reign.
Camozzi is one of nine fighters competing at BKFC 88 with Colorado ties. Aside from the opening bout of the night, the remaining seven local fighters will be facing foreign opposition, with the last six fights of the night all featuring a Coloradan.
Surging lightweight contender Ramiro Figueroa (5-1) faces former title challenger Elvin Brito (7-6) in the co-main event. Figueroa is already making his second appearance of 2026 after fighting a combined five times in 2025 — three boxing bouts and two in the BKFC.
Figueroa, who also resides in Denver, will put himself in prime position in the BKFC lightweight title picture with a win over the veteran Brito.
Camozzi is the state's most notable BKFC representative, but he will be joined by a pair of intriguing debutants on Friday night, as fellow UFC alumnus Josh Fremd and Deron Winn will be making their promotional debuts at the event. Fremd joined the card on short notice and faces Jared Torgenson just three weeks after knocking out Jarrah Al-Silawi in highlight-reel fashion at PFL Pittsburgh.
BKFC 88 is a 10-fight card comprised of eight main card bouts and two preliminary fights.
BKFC 88 results:
(results updated as they happen)
Main card
(1) Chris Camozzi (4-2) vs. (2) Esteban Rodriguez (5-1), for the BKFC interim cruiserweight title
Ramiro Figueroa (4-1) vs. Elvin Brito (7-6), lightweight
Josh Copeland (2-2) vs. Corey Willis (2-1), heavyweight
Josh Fremd (debut) vs. Jared Torgenson (0-1), cruiserweight
Andrew Yates (3-1) vs. Rodney Hinton (3-0), welterweight
Deron Winn (debut) vs. Erick Lozano (3-5), cruiserweight
Noah Aldana (debut) vs. Nick Burgos (0-2), bantamweight
Octavion Turner (1-0) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (debut), flyweight
Prelims
Anthony Yost def. Angelo Trujillo by unanimous decision (30-23, 30-23, 30-23), flyweight
Matt Maestas def. Rueben Arroyo by TKO in Round 2 (1:54), lightweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1