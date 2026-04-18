BKFC 88 Live Results: Chris Camozzi vs Esteban Rodriguez

For the first time in 18 months, the BKFC has returned to Denver with a card headlined by former cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi (4-2) taking on red-hot contender Esteban Rodriguez (5-1).

Camozzi and Rodriguez headline the card on differing paths, with the former coming off a championship loss to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83, and the latter riding a scorching three-fight win streak. Camozzi and Rodriguez are respectively ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the cruiserweight division with interim gold on the line.

The winner will be the bona fide contender for Sakara, whom many feel won the belt with an unjust decision against Camozzi in October 2025.

Although born and raised in California, Camozzi has called Denver home for several years and will have the local crowd behind him as he pursues another title reign.

They made weight. Now somebody’s gotta pay for all that talk 😮‍💨💥#BKFC88 | Friday | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/rDbFRLL0AS — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 16, 2026

Camozzi is one of nine fighters competing at BKFC 88 with Colorado ties. Aside from the opening bout of the night, the remaining seven local fighters will be facing foreign opposition, with the last six fights of the night all featuring a Coloradan.

Surging lightweight contender Ramiro Figueroa (5-1) faces former title challenger Elvin Brito (7-6) in the co-main event. Figueroa is already making his second appearance of 2026 after fighting a combined five times in 2025 — three boxing bouts and two in the BKFC.

Figueroa, who also resides in Denver, will put himself in prime position in the BKFC lightweight title picture with a win over the veteran Brito.

Camozzi is the state's most notable BKFC representative, but he will be joined by a pair of intriguing debutants on Friday night, as fellow UFC alumnus Josh Fremd and Deron Winn will be making their promotional debuts at the event. Fremd joined the card on short notice and faces Jared Torgenson just three weeks after knocking out Jarrah Al-Silawi in highlight-reel fashion at PFL Pittsburgh.

BKFC 88 is a 10-fight card comprised of eight main card bouts and two preliminary fights.

BKFC 88 results:

(results updated as they happen)

Main card

(1) Chris Camozzi (4-2) vs. (2) Esteban Rodriguez (5-1), for the BKFC interim cruiserweight title

Ramiro Figueroa (4-1) vs. Elvin Brito (7-6), lightweight

Josh Copeland (2-2) vs. Corey Willis (2-1), heavyweight

Josh Fremd (debut) vs. Jared Torgenson (0-1), cruiserweight

Andrew Yates (3-1) vs. Rodney Hinton (3-0), welterweight

Deron Winn (debut) vs. Erick Lozano (3-5), cruiserweight

Noah Aldana (debut) vs. Nick Burgos (0-2), bantamweight

Octavion Turner (1-0) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (debut), flyweight

Prelims

Anthony Yost def. Angelo Trujillo by unanimous decision (30-23, 30-23, 30-23), flyweight

Matt Maestas def. Rueben Arroyo by TKO in Round 2 (1:54), lightweight