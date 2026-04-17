BKFC 88 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Six months after his controversial loss to Alessio Sakara, Chris Camozzi is ready to claim another BKFC title in the place he calls home.

The 4-2 Camozzi's only other loss came against BKFC pound-for-pound king Lorenzo Hunt in another semi-controversial split decision at BKFC 50. He has otherwise been one of the best bare-knuckle boxers in the world since transitioning from MMA in 2022.

Camozzi will attempt to win his third championship bout against the surging Esteban Rodriguez, who enters his first world title opportunity riding a three-fight win streak. Rodriguez has won his last two fights in a combined 13 seconds, convincing president David Feldman that he is one of the sport's next big stars.

MILE HIGH. HIGH STAKES. HIGH VIOLENCE. FIGHT WEEK IS HERE 😈👊#BKFC88 | Friday | Tix + Watch ➡️ https://t.co/LJX5urGSHu pic.twitter.com/AQzMH8Kx9x — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 15, 2026

Camozzi and Rodriguez are preceded by rising lightweight contender Ramiro Figueroa taking on 13-fight veteran Elvin Brito in the co-main event. Ramiro is already making his second appearance of 2026 after showing a new layer of his game with a five-round decision win over Dalvin Blair in the first event of the year, his first career win on the scorecards.

BKFC 88 also features former UFC middleweight and Denver resident Josh Fremd making his promotional debut against fellow debutant Jared Torgenson. Fremd accepted the short-notice bout just three weeks after scoring a highlight-reel knockout win at PFL Pittsburgh.

Fremd is not the only UFC alum making his BKFC debut on the card, with another local fighter, Deron Winn, facing bare-knuckle veteran Erick Lozano on the main card. Since his release from the UFC, the 36-year-old Winn has spent the last year as the head wrestling coach at Cherry Creek High School in Denver.

BKFC 88 consists of 10 fights — three preliminary bouts, followed by seven on the main card. It is the first act of a two-event weekend for the company, with the promotion hosting its first event in Australia the following night.

Chris Camozzi | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

BKFC 88 start time:

Time: 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST)

How to watch BKFC 88:

Watch: BKFC app

BKFC 88 location:

Location: Cobank Arena @ National Western Center in Denver, Colorado

BKFC 88 fight card:

(1) Chris Camozzi (4-2) vs. (2) Esteban Rodriguez (5-1), for the BKFC interim cruiserweight title

Ramiro Figueroa (4-1) vs. Elvin Brito (7-6), lightweight

Josh Copeland (2-2) vs. Corey Willis (2-1), heavyweight

Josh Fremd (debut) vs. Jared Torgenson (debut), cruiserweight

Andrew Yates (3-1) vs. Rodney Hinton (1-0), welterweight

Deron Winn (debut) vs. Erick Lozano (3-5), cruiserweight

Noah Aldana (debut) vs. Nick Burgos (0-2), bantamweight

Octavion Turner (1-0) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (debut), flyweight

Angelo Trujillo (0-1) vs. Anthony Yost (1-2), flyweight

Matt Maestas (0-3) vs. Rueben Arroyo (0-3), lightweight