BKFC President Names 3 Potential Breakout Stars To Watch For In 2026 [Exclusive]

Coming off a successful 2025, BKFC president David Feldman is expecting an even bigger year in 2026. Feldman not only expects the promotion's stars to continue rising in the New Year, but he also foresees a few unheralded fighters breaking through with the fan base.

Although already an established organization, the BKFC is still in its early stages as a promotion. So far, the sport has built itself on the names of former MMA and boxing stars who make the transition late in their careers.

Entering 2026, many of the biggest names in the promotion still fall under that category. Feldman, however, expects more homegrown talent to break through with combat sports fans sooner rather than later.

BKFC president David Feldman has high hopes for Esteban Rodriguez

The first name that immediately came to Feldman's mind was Esteban Rodriguez, who entered 2026 with a 5-1 record. Rodriguez ended the year with a first-round knockout of the previously undefeated Zac Cavender in his first main event.

3 SECOND KO IN BKFC!!!



Esteban “Mohawk” Rodriguez just scored the second fastest KO ever at 3 seconds tonight over Julio Perez at BKFC 78 in Miami #BKFC78

pic.twitter.com/kSi04StcjQ — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) July 12, 2025

However, it was Rodriguez's mic skills that impressed Feldman more than his fighting. Feldman compared the 34-year-old's promotional instincts to those of BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor.

"I think Esteban Rodriguez showed in his most recent fight in Michigan that he definitely has the 'it' factor," Feldman told KO on SI. "He got rocked, and he came back. When he grabbed the mic, he didn't sound like Conor McGregor, but he said things you can't teach, like Conor McGregor does. That's why I think he can definitely be a star.

Rodriguez is currently ranked No. 4 in the BKFC cruiserweight division. The division abruptly opened up at the end of the year when Alessio Sakara upset longtime champion Chris Camozzi to become the new 205-pound titleholder.

Look out for Nathan Rivera and Bryce Henry in 2026

Nathan Rivera (right) throwing a punch at Alex Castro (left) at BKFC Clearwater | BKFC

Feldman was also high on 28-year-old Nathan Rivera, who catapulted himself into the BKFC featherweight rankings by winning a pair of fights in 2025. Rivera, 5-0, last competed on the same card as Rodriguez, beating bare-knuckle veteran Tommy Strydom with a third-round TKO in the co-main event.

Six months before finishing Strydom, Rivera broke into the rankings with a four-round demolition of Alex Castro. Rivera's ability to move and throw combinations with his 5-foot-11 frame impressed Feldman the moment he stepped into the ring.

"Nathan Rivera, I think he can be a star as well," Feldman said. "He also has that 'it' factor. Honestly, we probably have about three dozen or so guys that we're really gonna work on their character, their story, and build them into the biggest fighter they can be within the organization. Nathan is definitely one of those guys."

Feldman is a fan of Rivera's promoting skills, which he also sees in welterweight contender Bryce Henry. Henry, who went viral for playing chess in his corner right before knocking out Roderick Stewart, comes from a region Feldman has found to be highly profitable.

"[Bryce Henry is] one of them too. We're actually doing some filming on him and four other fighters. We're gonna make this little docu-series, so we're certainly excited about him. Really, we're excited about all the guys in South Florida because, you know, they're all bringing good crowds out, and they're all coming to fight."

South Florida has been a bare-knuckle hotspot before the sport was even legalized. The legendary Kimbo Slice ran his famous underground bare-knuckle promotion out of Miami, where eventual UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal got his start.

Kimbo Slice | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for Henry, the 25-year-old is arguably closer to a title shot than either Rodriguez or Rivera. 'Baby Yaga' was recently booted from the 165-pound rankings, but he has been in the conversation for welterweight champion Julian Lane for nearly a year.

Feldman has countless other names to throw out — Gee Perez, Matt 'Rambo' Russo, and Rico DiSciullo, to name a few — who he believes will contribute to the BKFC's rise in 2026. If the promotion goes in the direction he expects it to, expect a few more bare-knuckle boxers to become household names.

