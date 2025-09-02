BKFC Announces Debut Date Of Kimbo Slice's Son, Kevin Ferguson Jr.
Kevin Ferguson Jr. will get one step closer to continuing his late father's legacy at BKFC 80.
Ferguson, who competes under the name 'Baby Slice,' is best known as the son of the legendary Kimbo Slice. Following a two-year layoff from combat sports, Ferguson will return to make his long-awaited BKFC debut on Sept. 12, the promotion announced on social media.
Ferguson signed with the BKFC in early 2025 and was supposed to debut against influencer Bryce Hall in January. The fight fell apart for unknown reasons and was not re-booked. Instead, Ferguson will debut against Derek Perez on the BKFC 80 undercard.
Ferguson Jr. is a six-fight MMA veteran, going 3-3 in a four-year span with Bellator. Since his last MMA fight, a decision loss to Kaheem Murray in November 202, Ferguson also made his professional boxing debut with Misfits Boxing, losing by second-round TKO in April 2023.
BKFC 82 will be headlined by top-five-ranked heavyweight contenders Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams, who are running it back two months after Perdomo was awarded a controversial first-round knockout win over Adams.
Former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero will also be making his BKFC debut in the co-main event. Romero will face another debuting fighter, Theo Doukas, in a heavyweight bout.
Kevin Ferguson Jr. continues Kimbo Slice's legacy with BKFC
Although Ferguson did not have much success in MMA or boxing, he might have found a new home with the BFKC. The 33-year-old is cut from the same cloth as his father, who was well ahead of his time as an underground bare-knuckle boxer.
Kimbo Slice built his legacy as a well-known leader in the underground fight circuit in Florida. Slice turned his passion into a legitimized profession during the rise of MMA and made his debut in 2007. He would also dabble in boxing, going 7-0 in the sweet science with six wins by knockout.
Slice, who died due to heart failure in 2016, is one of the most recognized figures in modern combat sports, but he was well ahead of his time. The grizzly brawler's true calling card came in bare knuckle. Unfortunately, David Feldman would not found the BKFC until two years after his tragic passing.
Had the promotion been around during his prime, Slice would likely have been a top competitor for years on end. He does not have an official underground fight record, but he was widely regarded as one of the best backyard brawlers of all time.
Kimbo Slice did not ever compete in the BKFC, but Baby Slice has a chance to keep his name and legacy alive on Sept. 12.
