Joe Rogan Imagines What Could Have Been If Kimbo Slice Fought In Bare Knuckle Boxing
Kevin Ferguson, aka Kimbo Slice, is a true combat sports pioneer. His backyard brawls back in the early 2000s went viral during the early years of YouTube, and UFC superstar's Jorge Masvidal's fights against Kimbo's protege Ray were instant hits.
Slice was a legend in the regional scene and became a global fighting superstar through his popularity on the internet. He also pursued a career in MMA and managed a 5-2 record. Slice, though, never had any formal MMA training and was exposed on occasions because of it.
What Slice had was brute power. Four of his five wins came via knockout, and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently looked back on the legend of Kimbo Slice. He believes if there was stand-up only fighting back then, like bare-knuckle boxing today, then Slice would have been a huge star.
Speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan said:
If Kimbo was fighting just standup only, he’s very dangerous. Like, if bare-knuckle boxing was around back then, he would have been a huge star of bare-knuckle boxing. He would have f—ed up a lot of people at bare-knuckle boxing.
Kimbo Slice's natural fighting talent and IQ was evident. However, fighters are often rigorously trained in various aspects of martial arts and the lack of formal training turned out to be an issue for Slice.
Former UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal recently claimed that Slice would have become a multi-time world champion had he trained in MMA from a younger age. He said on the JAXXON podcast:
It just bothers me that he started MMA so late, because that guy was so talented. If he would have started, like, 14, 15, 16 years old, forget about it. This guy would have been a two-time heavyweight champion. He would have been a serious f***ing problem.
