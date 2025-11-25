Former UFC KO Artist Receives BKFC Knucklemania IV 'Golden Ticket'

Matthew Semelsberger will soon become the latest MMA fighter to attempt a transition to bare-knuckle boxing.

With several major events on the horizon, the BKFC extended an open invitation for two fighters to earn spots on the upcoming Knucklemania IV fight card. The promotion handed out two "golden tickets" at a recent open tryout session, with the recipients to make their debuts at the February 2026 event.

Semelsberger, an 11-fight UFC veteran, was one of the two winners and became one of the first two fighters confirmed for BKFC Knucklemania IV.

Semelsberger went 5-6 in the UFC over a four-year span. He was released from the promotion after a November 2024 loss to Charles Radtke, which marked his fourth consecutive defeat in the Octagon.

As a former college football player at Marist University, Semelsberger has no previous boxing experience. However, MMA fans are acutely aware of how dangerous his hands already are.

Although he ended his UFC career on a sour note, Semelsberger became a fan favorite during his tenure due to his tenacious knockout power. 'Semi the Jedi' landed 10 knockdowns in his 11 promotional bouts, including one-punch knockouts of Martin Sano and Jason Witt.

Semelsberger knocked down seven of his 11 opponents and picked up a win over divisional mainstay Jake Matthews. He began his UFC career with a 4-1 Octagon record, but lost five of his last six fights.

Matthew Semelsberger is declared the winner by knockout against Martin Sano during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Christian '2RawKutt' Fayne joined Semelsberger as the other golden ticket winner. Fayne does not appear to have any prior experience in boxing, bare-knuckle boxing or MMA.

Matthew Semelsberger, Christian Fayne to debut at BKFC Knucklemania IV

Unlike Semelsberger, Fayne is aware that he is an unknown entity to the general combat sports fan base. He expects that to change at BKFC Knucklemania IV, where he believes he will quickly become a fan-favorite fighter.

"I'm a dog," Fayne told BKFC reporter Patricia Duong. "Even when you feel like you're at your capacity, you're never going to be comfortable. When you're comfortable, that's where you go to die. I feel like I never reached the limit. I'm going to continue to push it until I can't move no more. I'm alive and I'm able and I'm blessed, that's it."

Semelsberger and Fayne appear destined to face each other at Knucklemania IV, but no fights have been confirmed for the event. BKFC president David Feldman previously told KO on SI that the fight card is nearly complete and that fans will be surprised by a few matchups on the marquee event.

The Latest Boxing News

Eddie Hearn Reveals Lie That Led to Jake Paul Accepting Anthony Joshua Fight

Canelo Alvarez Reaches New Career Low Two Months After Terence Crawford Loss

Jake Paul Has Clear Timeline For Terence Crawford Superfight

Dana White Blasted For 'Blatant Lie' About Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight