Ronda Rousey Reportedly In talks For Boxing Debut Against Undisputed Champion

Nearly a decade after her last UFC fight, Ronda Rousey is considering a return to combat sports. The women’s MMA pioneer is purportedly interested in making her boxing debut against undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor in 2026.

Taylor and Rousey are reportedly in “active negotiations,” according to Boxing Scene. The report did not state how deep the negotiations have gotten thus far.

Longtime MMA fans will recall a moment when many wondered how Rousey would fare in the ring. The discussions began when Joe Rogan preposterously claimed that she would beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight at the peak of her popularity.

However, those questions quickly evaporated following Rousey’s knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, which both exposed holes in her striking.

Amanda Nunes lands punches against Ronda Rousey during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rousey took an extended hiatus from MMA after her loss to Nunes before subsequently retiring. She later claimed that a series of concussions forced her to retire before she even turned 30.

Rousey has largely remained out of the MMA limelight since retiring from the sport and has embraced her new life as a farmer and mother. However, the six-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion has recently returned to the gym and recommitted to her training, which has reignited comeback rumors.

Rousey has repeatedly shut down rumors of an MMA comeback, but boxing appears to have her attention. Most recently, ‘Rowdy’ said on the ‘Bertcast’ podcast that it would take “a billion dollars” to get her back in the UFC Octagon.

Katie Taylor’s current championship reign

atie Taylor speaks during a press conference ahead of a boxing match against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the last 10 years have provided more questions than answers for Rousey, Taylor has become one of the greatest female boxers of all time during that period. The 39-year-old has conquered two divisions — becoming the undisputed champion at 140 and 135 pounds — and cemented her legacy with a trio of wins over Amanda Serrano.

Taylor claimed her first world title with a unanimous decision win over Anahi Ester Sanchez in October 2017, less than a year after Rousey's final MMA fight. She achieved undisputed status with a win over Delfine Persoon in 2019 before moving to the super lightweight division.

MORE: Deontay Wilder Responds to Oleksandr Usyk Callout With Strong Statement

'The Bray Bomber' has been a top-five female pound-for-pound fighter ever since, but her career skyrocketed during her trilogy with Serrano. Taylor and Serrano's first fight was the first women's boxing fight to headline Madison Square Garden, while their second was the most-watched fight in women's boxing history as the co-main event of the massive Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card on Netflix.

The trilogy bout received its own Netflix headliner, breaking a new barrier in women's boxing. Taylor won all three fights, including a dominant performance in the grudge match.

At this point in her career, Taylor's legacy is already established, with many already viewing her as the best fighter in women's boxing history. A crossover fight with Rousey would not add to Taylor's robust resume, but it could give her yet another viewership record and further her growing star power.

The Latest Boxing News

Michael Buffer Sends Jake Paul 4-Word Warning About Anthony Joshua Fight

Oleksandr Usyk Breaks Silence On Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Date & Location Revealed

Eddie Hearn Sends Anthony Joshua Retirement Message Before Jake Paul Fight