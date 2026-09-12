BKFC Immediately Announces Knucklemania VII Main Event After Leonardo Perdomo KO

Leonardo Perdomo's latest knockout was finally enough to convince the BKFC that he is ready for a well-deserved heavyweight title fight.

Despite being the No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender for over a year, Perdomo found himself in yet another stay-busy fight against short-notice replacement Bear Hill in the BKFC 93 main event. 'El Zambo' needed just 14 seconds to improve to 12-0, prompting BKFC president David Feldman to jump into the ring and announce his next fight without wasting a second.

Feldman announced that Perdomo would finally be receiving his title shot in the main event of BKFC Knucklemania VII in February 2027 against heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

"The answer is absolutely, 100 percent yes," Feldman said. "We love Miami so much that we're bringing Knucklemania to Miami this year and it'll be Leonardo Perdomo vs. Andrei Arlovski for the heavyweight championship. Let's go!"

PERDOMO GOT THE WIN, THEN GOT THE FIGHT HE’S BEEN CALLING FOR… ARLOVSKI IS FINALLY NEXT. 👀🔥#BKFC93 | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/52DrnI7OGZ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 12, 2026

The announcement makes BKFC Knucklemania VII the first event of its kind in the Sunshine State since Knucklemania II in 2022.

Perdomo has run roughshod through the heavyweight division since he made his debut in June 2023. All but one of his fights have ended violently in the first round, with Hill becoming the sixth fighter he stopped in under a minute.

Perdomo officially landed just two punches in the fight, according to the official BKFC stats. His second shot, a glancing left hook as Hill backed into the ropes, put the long-bearded 33-year-old down and out.

BKFC announces Andrei Arlovski vs. Leonardo Perdomo title fight

Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Andrei Arlovski during weigh ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Perdomo spent the last few weeks preparing for Hill, Arlovski has been the only fighter on his mind for months. The two got face-to-face in the ring following Perdomo's previous win over Rashad Coulter in March.

For Perdomo, the fight will be his third in a 12-month span, and his sixth bare-knuckle fight since February 2024. He has been the most active fighter in the BKFC since his promotional debut, with one of the shortest average fight times in combat sports history.

Arlovski will return for the first time since headlining Knucklemania VI against then-champion Ben Rothwell in Philadelphia. Arlovski's announced fight with Perdomo will mark his first attempted title fight.

While the 47-year-old 'Pitbull' impressed in his dominant win over Rothwell, he is still just 2-0 as a bare-knuckle boxer. He brings a wealth of other combat sports experience to the table, namely his 60-fight professional MMA career.