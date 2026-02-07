BKFC Knucklemania VI Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The BKFC is back with its sixth annual Knucklemania event in what the promotion expects to be a record-breaking night. Heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell returns to his third Knucklemania card in as many fights, defending his belt in the main event against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski.

The fight will surprisingly mark Rothwell's first BKFC main event, despite his status as defending champion. 'Big Ben' needed just 36 seconds to knock out Mick Terrill at Knucklemania V to win the title and has not fought since.

Arlovski also enters the fight undefeated, albeit with just one bare-knuckle bout to his name. The 47-year-old ageless wonder made his successful BKFC debut with a fourth-round TKO of Josh Copeland at BKFC 71 to announce himself into the promotion.

Saturday’s about to get violent 😈 Tap in for the fight week rundown#KM6 | Feb 7 | Tix ➡️ https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/Fgiijy1uDo — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 4, 2026

Rothwell and Arlovski compete in the only title fight of the card, but the event is filled with compelling matchups.

Two of the top champions in the sport, Lorenzo Hunt and David Mundell, go head-to-head in the co-main event in a non-title fight catchweight bout. Mundell accepted the fight on less than two weeks' notice, stepping in for an ill Yoel Romero.

Mundell, the BKFC middleweight champion, has been the BKFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter for the last couple of years. The promotion claims his status atop the pound-for-pound rankings, which Hunt once reigned over, will be on the line on Saturday night.

The main card also features lightweights Ben Bonner and Tony Soto, who engage in a rematch eight months after their first fight. Bonner won the interim BKFC lightweight title in their last encounter by scoring two knockdowns early and holding off an aggressive Soto in the championship rounds.

Since that fight, Bonner fought Franco Tenaglia in the first round of the four-man BKFC lightweight tournament, with the winner being crowned the division's new champion. He dropped a close split decision to Tenaglia, ending his three-fight win streak, and now finds himself back in another matchup with Soto.

Shane Gillis | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Pennsylvania natives John Garbarino and Pat Sullivan also feature on the main card. Fans should also keep an eye on Patrick Brady, who takes on Bear Hill in a battle of undefeated heavyweight prospects. Brady managed to get comedian Shane Gillis to agree to walk him out to the ring before the fight.

BKFC Knucklemania VI start time

Prelims: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

How to Watch Knucklemania VI

Watch: YouTube, BKFC app, DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

BKFC Knucklemania VI fight card

Main card

(C) Ben Rothwell (4-0) vs. Andrei Arlovski (1-0), for the BKFC heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt (12-2) vs. David Mundell (10-1), cruiserweight

John Garbarino (3-0) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2), middleweight

Ben Bonner (4-2) vs. Tony Soto (6-2), lightweight

Patrick Brady (2-0) vs. Bear Hill (2-0), heavyweight

Jade Masson-Wong (3-2) vs. Crystal Pittman (3-3), women's bantamweight

Mike Richman (7-3) vs. Joe Elmore (2-4), middleweight

Pat Sullivan (1-1) vs. Charles Bennett (0-3), featherweight

Cody Russell (1-0) vs. Harrison Aiken (3-4), middleweight

Zedekiah Montanez (1-0) vs. Brandon Meyer (3-3), lightweight

Prelims

Lex Ludlow (2-0) vs. Zach Calmus (5-4), cruiserweight

Prince Nyseam (debut) vs. Brett Shoenfelt (debut), middleweight

Travis Thompson (6-7) vs. Joshua Oxendine (debut), bantamweight