Bob Arum Makes Damning Canelo Alvarez Claim Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight: ‘He’s Just A Businessman'
Canelo Alvarez is set to return to action on September 13 as he puts the undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Terence Crawford.
The fight has been billed as one of the biggest in recent boxing history. Canelo and Crawford are two of the greatest pound-for-pound superstars in the world and they've both held world titles in four weight classes and have become undisputed champions.
Alvarez, however, is coming off a lackluster contest against William Scull on May 3 and he hasn't scored a knockout win since his 2021 stoppage victory against Caleb Plant. Canelo's fight's have been extremely lucrative and he recently signed a massive four-fight deal with Riyadh Season for a reported $400 million, with the clash against Scull the first of the deal.
Bob Arum believes Canelo Alvarez no longer cares about entertaining the audience and is only in it for the big check at this point. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said:
Canelo has shown in his last few fights that he's just a businessman. He's not in there to entertain the public. He just takes the big check. But again, if Canelo really fights, because I think it's safe to say that Terence always fights. He doesn't know anything else. So then it could be a very interesting fight.
When asked if Terence Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez, Arum said:
Who's Canelo? What Canelo is gonna show up? The Canelo who is looking to cash a big check or the Canelo that really wants to fight like a fighter? The Canelo we have seen in the last two years is not only boring, but doesn't really have an incentive to mix it up and to entertain people with a good fight.
