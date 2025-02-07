‼️ Turki Alalshikh has revealed a four-fight deal between Canelo Alvarez and Riyadh Season is done. Alalshikh has also shared that the first fight will be held in Riyadh in May.



🥊 The Ring has learned of the following plan:



🇸🇦 Fight in Riyadh in May

🇺🇸 Big fight in Las Vegas… pic.twitter.com/9OUxdqxdLg