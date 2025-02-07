Canelo Alvarez's Next 4 Fight Dates And Potential Opponents Revealed
The boxing community was turned upside down in the early hours of February 7, as the reported fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul is now off.
Instead, according to ESPN insider Mike Coppinger and Turki Alalshikh, Canelo has signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, which doesn't include Jake Paul at all.
In a subsequent X thread, Coppinger disclosed the details regarding each of Alvarez's four scheduled fights, including when they will take place and who Alvarez could be facing.
"The first fight of Canelo’s four-fight deal, sources told ESPN, will take place May 4 in Riyadh that Sunday morning for a prime-time broadcast Saturday night in the U.S. Two names being considered for the Crawford tune-up: Jermall Charlo and Bruno Surace, who upset Jaime Munguia," Coppinger wrote.
He followed that up with, "Fight 2 will be against Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas. Fight 3 is planned for February 2026, sources said, with three names on the table: Dmitry Bivol rematch, Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr. Fight 4 planned for October 2026."
Sounds like Canelo vs Crawford will be taking place after all. Not only that, but there's an opportunity that Canelo will get to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol, which he suffered in May 2022.
Alalshikh himself posted what appears to be a celebratory video on , discussing the aforementioned four-fight contract with Canelo and confirming that the first fight on his deal will be taking place in May 2025.
Canelo fans will be certainly be rejoicing after this news gets spread.
