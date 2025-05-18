Resurfaced PPV Stat Proves Why Floyd Mayweather Was Boxing's Biggest Draw
Floyd Mayweather is one of the biggest boxing stars of all time. Inside the ring, he was a true master of the craft, perfecting the art of hitting and not getting hit.
Mayweather retired with a flawless professional record of 50-0-0 with 27 knockouts, taking on all comers during his career. And while he was often criticized for his fighting style, fans tuned in whenever he was in action, with his pay-per-view draw fitting perfectly with his moniker, 'Money'. And a recently resurfaced stat shows just how big of a draw he was.
The stat showed that Mayweather accounted for four of the top five best-selling PPV boxing events.
Topping the chart is Mayweather's 2015 showdown against fellow legend Manny Pacquiao, a contest where he earned a unanimous decision win. The event sold an incredible 4.6 million pay-per-view buys.
Second on the list is Mayweather's final professional bout against Conor McGregor in 2017, which sold 4.3 million PPV buys. McGregor was the face of MMA and the UFC at the time and the crossover fight generated enourmous buzz. Mayweather secured a 10th round TKO in that bout.
MORE: New Manny Pacquiao Training Footage Sparks Concern Among Boxing Fans
Mayweather's 2007 showdown against Oscar De La Hoya places third on the list, with 2.8 million PPV sales. It was a close fight between two all-time greats and the decision could have gone either way. Mayweather, however, walked out with the split decision win.
Fourth on the list is Mayweather's 2013 showdown against a young Canelo Alvarez, which sold 2.2 million pay-per-view buys. At just 23 at the time, Alvarez turned out to be too inexperienced and Mayweather dominated the contest, earning a majority decision. Canelo only went on to greater heights from there, while Mayweather added another notch to his belt.
Mike Tyson's second fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997 concludes the top five. Tyson was disqualified after biting Holyfield's ear in round 3, putting him 2-0 down in the series. The event sold 1.95 million PPV buys.
