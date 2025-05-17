Eddie Hearn Claims Canelo Alvarez Will Retire After Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Terence Crawford on September 13, putting his undisputed super middleweight title on the line. Alvarez became undisputed in the division for the second time after defeating William Scull on May 3.
Canelo now has one of the toughest challenges of his career ahead. He'll face Terence Crawford, who is one of the most skilled fighters of the era and one of the few who could match Canelo in terms of achievements and legacy. It's a super fight to say the least.
Alvarez recently signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh and the Crawford clash will be the second fight of the deal. However, Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn thinks this will be the final fight of Canelo Alvarez's career.
Speaking to The Ring, Hearn said:
I think the Crawford fight will be his last fight. There’s no intel there and I’ve not had any conversations with him. But after watching that Scull fight — and don’t get me wrong, Scull was unbelievably negative — after Crawford, what is there to do? Do you wanna go to England and have a fight? Yeah, I guess that could appeal to [him]. But I don’t know. I just think Father Time, the body, the mojo, I don’t know. I actually thought during the Scull fight, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he just didn’t fight Crawford.’
Hearn further added that there's nothing much to gain for Canelo by beating Terence Crawford except for a blockbuster pay-day. He said:
Because he’s never really liked the fight, as a fight. Because I think he feels like, ‘Why would I get credit like beating a guy three divisions below me, two divisions now, below me?' And he moves a lot and he’s good and he’s awkward and he’s just gonna be [difficult]. But obviously the money just becomes so big that he’s gonna take the fight. I think it’s probably more the training camps [that will make Alvarez retire]. It’s a huge toll on the body.
The boxing world is buzzing for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, but fans will have to wait until September to see whether Hearn's prediction comes true.
