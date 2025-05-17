Eddie Hearn Makes Bold Manny Pacquiao Prediction For Mario Barrios Fight
Manny Pacquiao's return to the boxing ring is official, with 'Pacman' set to take on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This will be the Filipino legend's first professional fight since his 2021 defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
Pacquiao's last win inside the ring was back in 2019 against Keith Thurman via split decision. He is now 46 years old and returning at such an age after such a long layoff has divided opinions.
Pacquiao has been given the number five spot in the WBC rankings. Eddie Hearn, though, is not too optimistic about Pacquiao's return and doesn't believe he can actually beat Barrios.
Speaking in a recent interview with iFL TV, the Matchroom Boxing head said:
He will never beat Barrios in a million years, number one. And I don’t even rate Barrios. But yes, if Barrios – if Manny Pacquiao went and had a big win in boxing, then of course I’d put him in with our guys, and he was WBC world champion. But he won’t, and he shouldn’t be fighting.
Hearn continued:
And he certainly shouldn’t be fighting for the world title. But of course I’m not gonna sit here and go, ‘Oh no, it was disgraceful that he fought Barrios, so I’m – I’m standing firm and not letting any of my fighters fight him’.
Manny Pacquiao is a bonafide legend of the sport. He won 12 world titles across eight weight classes. 'Pacman' possesses a pro record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts and his achievements are legendary, but whether Pacquiao should be fighting at 46 is a burning question.
