BOXING 30 UNDER 30 POWER LIST 2024: THE MOST INFLUENTIAL AND POWERFUL YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE SPORT
The future of boxing has never looked brighter after an epic year with an undisputed heavyweight title fight and massive interest in the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.
Behind the scenes a fresh wave of talent and innovation is reshaping its landscape, proving that age is no barrier to making a seismic impact. From promising fighters to visionary promoters, astute trainers, and digital trailblazers, these under-30 power players are driving boxing into uncharted territory.
In a year marked by transformative moments and high-stakes showdowns, these young leaders stood out—not just for their achievements but for the promise they bring to the sport’s future. Thes individuals have shown that the next era of boxing is already here.
In their hands, the sport’s traditions are being honoured, its limits are being tested, and its audience is being redefined.
These are the 30 most powerful people under 30 in boxing—a generation that’s not waiting for its turn but taking the reins now.
The KO on SI team worked collaboratively on this effort. In fact it reflects a year of reporting on these movers and shakers. Where appropriate individual bylines have been attributed to the citations.
JAKE PAUL
Jake Paul’s meteoric rise from YouTuber to boxing’s headline-maker continues to defy expectations. In 2024, Paul delivered one of the sport’s most-watched events: his clash with Mike Tyson. Although criticised by purists, the event shattered viewership records and introduced millions of new fans to boxing. Beyond his in-ring endeavors, Paul founded Most Valuable Promotions, which successfully promotes fighters like Amanda Serrano. His outspoken advocacy for fair fighter pay and better health care has brought critical issues to the forefront. Paul announced a retirement from the sport this year but, many see it as a brief hiatus. Love him or hate him, Paul is reshaping boxing's future.
RYAN GARCIA
The Victorville Bomber is perhaps the best in the game at social media. He can out box most boxers and out influence most influencers.
His 2024 victory over Devon Haney was a standout highlight, showcasing his blistering speed and devastating left hook. However, Garcia’s year wasn’t without controversy. A failed drugs test in mid-2024 briefly put his career under scrutiny, although the specifics surrounding the case and its resolution remain debated. It also resulted in the fight being declared a no contest.
Most fighters would have taken this setback and others he faced lying down. Garcia has shown resiliency outside the ring he has remained busy recording videos, visiting Saudi Arabia for Usyk vs. Fury I and nearly appearing in an exhibition in Japan. That fight fell through but, just the mere hint of it shows Garcia’s global appeal. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions makes stars and Ryan Garcia is the latest example of their winning formula. Garcia has a cross-over appeal that few fighters have attracting fans who only follow him and no other fighter. Oscar De La Hoya once had this sort of appeal.
Garcia's enormous social following ensures his fights attract new, younger fans, and his openness about mental health continues to make him a relatable figure and role model for millions. Speaking of younger fans his endorsement of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign helped Trump appeal to a key demographic. With the suspension set to retire we expect the return of the King in 2025. — Joseph Hammond
CLARESSA SHIELDS
Claressa Shields is the most influential woman in boxing under 30. Despite not yet reaching thirty with two Olympic gold medals and world titles in three divisions, Shields’ dominance is unparalleled. If Laila Ali was the Jim Brown or Babe Ruth of women’s boxing, then Claressa Shields is its Tom Brady or Ted Williams.
Her rematch with Savannah Marshall drew massive attention from casual fans in 2024. Almost uniquely among female fighters, she attracts casual fans rather than just fight fans. 'Salita Promotions has built her into a star with global appeal.
Her story—from overcoming adversity in Flint, Michigan, to global stardom—inspires athletes worldwide. In fact, it is now the subject of a major motion picture. Outside of boxing, she won the first sanctioned MMA bout between women in Saudi Arabia. — Joseph Hammond
BOOTS ENNIS
Boots Ennis could with the right ring campaign top this list next year. The question is will he get the chance? Boxing politics have made him one of the most avoided fighters in boxing. Floyd Mayweather has praised Ennis. Meanwhile Terrance Crawford seems to be avoiding what would be a natural fight to make to chase a money grab against Canelo Alvarez.
In the near future Teofimo Lopez, the Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight champion, is one possible opponent for Boots in 2025.
Ennis shows skills beyond his years and likeable personality make him a distinctive fan favorite. Yet, to make his Saudi debut with the right opponent selection, he could be the face of boxing in years to come.
At the very least he seems destined to etch his visage into the face of Philidelphia’s Boxing Mt. Rushmore along side Joe Frazier, Danny Garcia, Julian "J-Rock" Williams, Bernard Hopkins, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Joey Giradello and other fighters if your feeling generous. (Sonny Liston and Jersey Joe Walcott). — Joseph Hammond
DANIEL DUBOIS
Don't call it a comeback, Daniel Dynamite Dubois or “DDD” has seen the biggest turnaround of perhaps anyone in the heavyweight division. After seeing his career take a nose dive following a 2020 stoppage loss to countryman Joe Joyce in an all UK showdown. Following the loss many questioned the heart and resolve of the big man, after proving the critics wrong and working his way back to title contention in 2023 Dubois earned a shot at unified Champion Oleksander Usyk in Poland where he dropped the champion on a tremendous albeit controversial body shot.
Despite a tremendous effort Dubois would ultimately be stopped in the late rounds by the champion Usyk.
Dubois wasted no time returning to the ring rebounding with big wins over Filip Hrgovic and Jarell Miller, before making his biggest statement win with a highlight reel KO of former champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium earlier this year.
With the win over Joshua, Dubois claimed the vacant IBF Heavyweight Championship in a dominating performance that saw Joshua hit the deck multiple times before the fight could be stopped in the fifth round. Dubois looked to the future immediately and called out the winner if Usyk vs Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship. The tenacity and ambition of Dubois coupled with his willingness to take on all comers is symbolic of the future of the heavyweight division and changing of the guard, as new faces like Dubois punch their way to the top and look to add the scalps of the old guard to their collections. — Gabe Avila
SHAKUR STEVENSON
The 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, has emerged as one of boxing’s brightest stars. With an impeccable 22-0 professional record and world titles in two weight classes, the 27-year-old is regarded as a defensive genius with an extraordinary boxing IQ. His ability to control distance, avoid punches, and dictate the pace of fights has drawn comparisons to legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Pernell Whitaker.
However, Stevenson’s style prioritizes defense over power, a factor that divides opinion among fans. His lack of heavy hands, reflected in a modest 48% knockout rate, contrasts with the action-driven offense that captivates boxing audiences. While his technical brilliance makes him nearly untouchable, Stevenson’s challenge lies in delivering memorable fights against marquee opponents to bolster his legacy and appeal.
The lightweight division offers numerous opportunities to achieve this. Fights against Devin Haney, Gervonta "Tank" Davis, or Vasiliy Lomachenko would test his skills against top-tier competition while solidifying his reputation. A matchup with Haney would showcase a battle of tacticians, while a clash with Davis would pit Stevenson’s finesse against explosive power. Meanwhile, Lomachenko’s creativity would offer a legacy-defining chess match.
To become an icon, Stevenson must take on these challenges and also remain relevant against rising stars. Already one of the top 30 boxers under 30, he has the talent to secure a Hall of Fame career—if he can pair his defensive mastery with victories in the sport’s biggest fight. — James Fletcher
DEVIN HANEY
Devin Haney, at just 25, has already made a lasting mark on boxing. In June 2022, he became the youngest undisputed lightweight champion in history, defeating George Kambosos Jr. in Melbourne, Australia, with unanimous scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. After relinquishing his lightweight titles to move up in weight, Haney claimed the WBC junior welterweight title by defeating Regis Prograis. Despite his latest bout ending in a no-contest against Ryan Garcia, Haney remains one of boxing’s brightest stars, and many view him as a future pound-for-pound king.
— Rifaat Malik
JESSE ‘BAM’ RODRIGUEZ
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez has cemented his place as one of boxing’s most technically gifted young stars. A two-division world champion by the age of 23, Rodriguez's slick footwork and high boxing IQ have earned him victories over seasoned opponents like Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Rodriguez's decision to move up weight classes underscores his fearlessness. His rising profile promises an exciting future for the super flyweight and bantamweight divisions. — Gabe Avila
MOSES ITAUMA
Moses Itauma is the most exciting teenager in boxing. The 19-year-old heavyweight, undefeated with a record of 10-0, including 8 wins via knockout is skilled beyond his years. Boxing has seen its share of hard hitting prospects come and go but, Itauma is smooth in the ring. In one memorable sequence in 2024 he “Crossed the T” on his opponent drawing comparisons to Manny Pacquiao.
His boxing career began just last year at 18 years old. Since then, Itauma has continued to impress. His credentials as a rising star are further underscored by sparring sessions with heavyweight titans, including Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, and Tyson Fury, who have sought him out for preparation ahead of major fights. He turned heads when he appeared on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksander Usyk. Itauma, born in Slovakia could be one or two fights from title contention if he chooses the fast lane for his career. When I saw Daniel Dubois fight early in his career, I knew he would be a world champion. Itauma seems to have a similar destiny — Joseph Hammond
HAMZAH SHEERAZ
Hamzah Sheeraz has quickly become one of the most promising middleweight fighters in British boxing. At just 25, Sheeraz has built a reputation for his excellent ring IQ and devastating power, making him a standout talent at Queensberry Promotions. His steady rise through the ranks was solidified with a second-round TKO victory over Tyler Denny in September 2024. Known for his humility and integrity, Sheeraz is also considered a role model in the sport, gaining respect for his professionalism inside and outside the ring. His commitment to refining his craft and his unflinching work ethic suggest a bright future ahead in boxing. — Daniel Mukenya
CAROLINE DUBOIS
Caroline Dubois has swiftly become a leading figure in women’s boxing, blending exceptional technical skill with an unshakable composure - drawing comparisons to legends like Katie Taylor. In 2024, she captured the IBO lightweight title, her first major professional championship, cementing her place among the sport’s rising stars. Her influence was recognised beyond the ring, earning her the title of 2024 Athlete of the Year at the Mandela Awards and 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, highlighting her growing role as a trailblazer. Dubois continues to inspire young girls worldwide, proving that boxing is a space for everyone. — Judy Rotich
JAMIE WARD
Jamie Ward is a standout Media & Content Executive at Matchroom and DAZN, playing a pivotal role in their dynamic social media presence. He brings the energy and humor that perfectly aligns with the lively personalities of figures like Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith, adding a personal touch to behind-the-scenes coverage. Ward hosts live shows, interviews athletes, and offers fans exclusive access with behind-the-scenes tours during fight week events. Known for his engaging, often witty style, he keeps fans entertained while maintaining journalistic integrity. His work is a key part of how Matchroom continues to connect with fans and grow its global presence. — Judy Rotich
CONOR BENN
Conor Benn combines eplosive power and relentless aggression in the ring. Benn is scion of his legendary father, Nigel Benn but is building his own legacy in the ring. Benn made a statement in his professional debut at 19, scoring a first-round knockout against Ivailo Boyanov. He quickly rose through the ranks, claiming the WBA Continental title and earning a reputation as one of Britain’s most exciting young fighters.
However, Benn's career faced turbulence when he tested positive for Clomifene, a banned substance, stripping him of his title and halting his momentum. At 28, Benn is rebuilding his career and remains one of the most compelling talents under 30. His aggressive style, combined with his natural charisma, makes him a fan favorite and a contender in the welterweight division.
To solidify his legacy and escape the shadow of his father, Benn needs marquee victories. A matchup against welterweight champions like Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. would test his mettle against elite opposition. Showdowns with rising stars such as Jaron "Boots" Ennis or Vergil Ortiz Jr. would also provide opportunities to prove his worth on the world stage. Additionally, domestic rivalries with fighters like Josh Taylor or Kell Brook could elevate his profile and legacy.
To reach legendary status, Benn must overcome past controversies, secure meaningful victories, and continue delivering electrifying performances. With his natural talent and determination, the path to greatness remains within his grasp. — James Fletcher
ADAM AZIM
Touted as British boxing’s next superstar, Adam Azim’s lightning speed, technical brilliance, and knockout power have drawn comparisons to a young Amir Khan. Azim has been instrumental in attracting younger audiences to the sport. Promoted by Ben Shalom’s BOXXER, Azim’s journey to global stardom seems inevitable, with fans eagerly anticipating his ascent to world championship contention. — Asim Ali
RAYMOND FORD
Known as “Savage,” Raymond Ford is one of the most exciting young fighters in the featherweight division. Ford became a world champion at the age of 24 after 15 professional fights. Took on Otabek Kholmatov for the vacant WBA featherweight title and stopped him in the final round of the 12-round fight. Beyond his impressive record, Ford’s personality and charisma are drawing new fans to the sport, making him a key figure in boxing’s next generation. — Gabe Avila
KODY ‘BIG MO’ MOMMAERTS
Boxing is a global sport but, for whatever reason Americans have long been the in the ring announcer for some of boxing’s biggest nights. Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts is rapidly becoming one of the most recognizable voices in boxing. He has been touted as the heir to Michael Buffer and with good reason. His work for major broadcasters, including Netflix, Sky Sports NBC’s Peacock in the US, highlights his growing profile. Known for his energy and ability to engage audiences, Mommaerts is redefining what it means to be a modern ring announcer.
BOGDAN SALII
Bogdan is the Chief Visionary Officer of Team Usyk and Ready to Fight, the first blockchain-powered boxing ecosystem. Bogdan has been instrumental in bridging traditional sports with cutting-edge technology. In his role, Bogdan has spearheaded groundbreaking collaborations with major institutions like the WBO and different National Boxing Federations, shaping the future of boxing governance and saving boxing as an Olympic sport. Beyond the ring, Bogdan is passionate about connecting boxing to the business world. By forging partnerships with global enterprises and integrating innovative business solutions, he has created new revenue streams for athletes and organisations, redefining the sport's economic landscape.
ZEINA NASSAR
Zeina Nassar’s impact transcends boxing. As a hijabi athlete, she has fought for inclusivity in sports, challenging outdated dress codes and inspiring countless young women. Nassar’s accomplishments in the ring prove her talent is just as impressive as her advocacy. She became the 2018 German Women's Elite Champion in the 'up to 57 kg' category (126 lbs) and currently holds a title in Germany. Beyond her titles, Nassar played a key role in changing regulations in Germany, allowing women to compete in boxing while wearing headscarves. As an official Nike Athlete since 2017, her influence continues to grow. . — Rifat Malik
MARIA KAVAKUDE
Maria Kivakude is making her mark as a Senior Global Designer at Matchroom Boxing, bringing her creative expertise to some of the biggest events in the sport. Since joining in 2023, Kivakude has worked on 67 shows, designing for social media, branding, broadcast graphics, and print collateral. Her career spans high-profile projects across sports, including Rugby, Formula 1, and Athletics, where her dynamic visuals have elevated global campaigns. Kivakude is determined to push the boundaries of sports design to leave a lasting impression in the industry. — Hans Ngala
CINDY NGAMBA
Cameroonian-British boxer Cindy Ngamba won bronze in the middlewieght category at the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old competed for the Refugee Olympic Team in the 2024 World Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament and qualified for the Summer Olympics in Paris. She has made history as the first athlete on the Refugee Team to win a medal at the Olympics. She was also chosen as one of the Refugee Olympic Team flag-bearers for the opening ceremony. — Hans Ngala
NICK BALL
Nick Ball is making waves in the featherweight division, and his rise has been impossible to ignore. The hard-hitting Liverpool native, known for his relentless style and trademark grin, has confidently declared himself one of the top contenders at 9 stone. His breakout moment came in April 2022 at Wembley Stadium, where he demolished the seasoned Isaac Lowe to capture the WBC Silver title. From the second round, Ball was in control, finishing Lowe in the sixth with a brutal display of power. Now, with the boxing world watching, Ball’s intent is clear—he’s here to stay.
CHARLOTTE DALY
Charlotte Daly of The Daily Mail is a leading voice in modern boxing journalism who the Gypsy King has praised her as the best sports journalist in the UK.
With her sharp analysis and engaging storytelling, she has secured some of the most notable interviews in recent years. Daly has brought out unparalleled depth from Ben Whittaker, prompted Chris Eubank Jnr to open up about his strained relationship with his father, and provided a masterful tactical breakdown of Usyk's undisputed title win over Fury, speaking directly with the Ukrainian himself. Daly’s ability to distill complex stories with clarity has earned her widespread respect from both fans and professionals. — Judy Rotich
MICHAEL BENSON
As the digital era reshapes sports media, journalist Michael Benson has become a crucial figure in boxing coverage. With over 314,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), Benson’s breaking news and real-time updates were a lifeline for fans. The account was sold to The Ring magazine in late 2024. Benson remains active in boxing journalism.
SKYE NICOLSON
Australian Olympian Skye Nicolson has made a powerful impact in professional boxing, competing in the super featherweight division under Matchroom Boxing. Currently the WBC featherweight champion, Nicolson remains undefeated since turning pro, showcasing her technical skill, sharp southpaw style, and relentless work ethic. A Commonwealth Games gold medalist, she made history as part of the first women's world title fight in Saudi Arabia. As an advocate for women’s boxing, Nicolson is breaking gender stereotypes, with her sights set on becoming Australia’s next undisputed champion and a transformative figure in the sport.
JOE BRETT
Joe Brett is a behind-the-scenes powerhouse in boxing promotion. As the PR manager of BOXXER and founder of his own Black Book PR, Brett is the workhorse behind high-profile campaigns that have elevated the visibility of fighters and brands. His strategic approach has helped bridge the gap between boxing and mainstream media. Having worked with prominent figures like Amir Khan, Chris Eubank Jr., Tyson Fury, and Ben Shalom, Brett works to bring boxing from the back pages to the front. With his continued growth in the sport, he remains one to watch. — Hans Ngala
CHARLIE PARSONS
Charlie Parsons represents a new wave of boxing media. Known for his witty interviews with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn and his viral content across fight weeks, Parsons has helped bridge the gap between traditional fans and casual viewers. As co-founder of The Stomping Ground, he is redefining how boxing content is produced and consumed.
KYRYLO KOROBKA
Kirill has played a key role in co-organising some of the biggest boxing events on behalf of Team Usyk and Ready to Fight, including Usyk-Dubois, Usyk-Fury, and the highly anticipated Usyk-Fury 2. He has developed strategic business relationships with major organisations like the WBC. Leading a team of over 40 employees, Kirill has introduced groundbreaking innovations to sports marketing, significantly expanding the global reach of Team Usyk and Ready to Fight. Kirill has also spearheaded Ready to Fight collaborations with legendary boxing figures and global ambassadors, including Mike Tyson, Michael Buffer, Amir Khan, and Ebanie Bridges.
ED HUNTLEY
Ed Huntley is the Head of Boxing at talkSPORT, overseeing major live radio broadcasts for the sport across the UK. As a central figure in the production team, he’s on-site at all the biggest boxing events, ensuring seamless coverage for listeners. Huntley is also instrumental in the creation and success of Talkboxing, the network's flagship boxing show, where notable names like Simon Jordan and Spencer Oliver engage in heated debates on the sport’s biggest topics.
IMANE KHELIF AND ANA CARINI
A joint entry as their rise to prominence is linked by the events of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Their fight was the biggest story of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Controversy over a “failed gender test” drew condemnation from commentator Joe Rogan and politicians around the globe. The controversy had its origins of International Boxing Association's 2023 world championships and originated outside of Olympics. As the controversy swirled Khelif battled on. The Algerian boxer won an Olympic gold at the games.
While numerous media outlets have reported recently that the Algerian fighter is set to turn professional in 2025. She has had her first professional bout before the Olympics. Whatever she decides to do with her career in 2025 she will continue to inspire some and anger others. She will also continue fighting outside the ring against the discrimination she has faced. After Olympics victory she filed a cyber harassment lawsuit naming author JK Rowling and Elon Musk. She was one of the most Googled names of 2024 and has continued to be involved in boxing appearing at boxing events in Miami and the Bahamas in the past month as she refuses to be silenced.
Neapolitan Ana Carini received the most global attention of all the Algerian fighter's opponents at the Olympics. In what must have been a tough choice, Carini walked away from Khelif just 46 seconds into their match. Carini was a highly touted prospect for the Italian Olympic Team. After the fight, Carini drew global supporters from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Such was the outcry that the IBA offered Carini a $100,000 usually given to an Olympic champion. Carini, who is an Italian police officer, declined the funds. The hashtag “I Stand with Angela Carini” trended on social media.
"All this controversy makes me sad; I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision," Carini said after the Olympics. — Joseph Hammond